Optical Illusion Of 'moving' Cubes Baffles Netizens; Elon Musk Responds

A very strange optical illusion has hit the internet by storm, baffling the netizens. The illusion deceives the human eye into seeing another image, however, it turns out that it is just one image of two rotating cubes. It has been deemed as one of the 'most powerful' illusions by the perplexed netizens. The complex GIF has also caught the eye of engineer, industrial designer, technology entrepreneur Elon Musk, as he makes a remark on the viral tweet.

The secret behind an optical illusion

The illusion shows two cubes rotating in opposite directions. However, the reality is that they are completely static. Reports suggest that the optical illusion was first shared by Japanese Twitter user ‘jagarikin’. While sharing the video again, Twitter user SteveStuWill remarked that this is one of the most powerful illusions he has ever seen.

One of the most powerful motion illusions I've seen: The cubes appear to be rotating in opposite directions – but they're not actually moving at all… 😮



Credit: @jagarikin pic.twitter.com/RgUFskZbZU — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) August 15, 2020

Perplexed by the GIF, netizens have bombarded the comment section. The tweet also received a comment from Elon Musk who was stunned after viewing the GIF. The strong GIF has invited over 7.5K Retweets and Comments and 28.7K likes.

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2020

A user explained the secret behind the illusion. He commented, "Busted! The white and black outline causes the motion effect. The Flash diverts your focus". Another user commented, "The notion that the images are identical and unmoving, and by extension this is some optical illusion that only occurs in the mind, ignores that the shading is in-fact moving in different directions". There also various people who are curious and are asking questions.

Can anyone make them seem to reverse direction?



I crossed my eyes till I had three subjective images, overlapping two images in the middle, and they stopped appearing to rotate. — Chuck Baggett - @ChuckBaggett Charles Baggett (@ChuckSciTech) August 16, 2020

A mouse cursor makes it easy to test whether they are moving or not.



Still looks like they're moving even when you have things stuck on that prove they aren't. — Chuck Baggett - @ChuckBaggett Charles Baggett (@ChuckSciTech) August 16, 2020

The only way I can prove it to myself is to stare at one corner and eventually see that it never passes any other corners. — Smocky (@SmockyTubers) August 16, 2020

They are moving in my mind, therefore they must be moving. Isn't all reality an "illusion of the senses" anyway? Could any perception of what we call reality take place irrespective of the senses and mind? — Sami Leba ⚜️ (@SamiLeba2) August 17, 2020

Yep! Focus your eyes here, you'll notice that the cubes isn't moving. pic.twitter.com/6J1dV96yNg — Roosevelt 罪のない (@Roosevelt_AI) August 17, 2020

This is the best thing I am going to see today. Thanks @elonmusk! https://t.co/3W2HmzjmVT — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) August 17, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/SteveStuWill)

