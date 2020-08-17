Tesla And SpaceX Brain Coach Jim Kwik Reveals How He Got Hired By Elon Musk

Founder and CEO of Kwik Learning, Jim Kwik is one of the most widely recognised brain coaches around the world who specialises in accelerated learning and helps people develop their mental capacity. He has worked for several entrepreneurs and renowned companies such as Google, Fox Studios, Nike, Virgin, Tesla, and SpaceX.

How did Elon Musk hire Jim Kwik?

In a recent interview with CNBC, Jim Kwik stated that the Tesla owner got him on board because he knows that the most successful people in the world are aware that continuous learning is an essential strategy to be successful. Kwik also revealed that he was brought in especially after the two shared a bond over sci-fi books such as Lord of the Rings and Isaac Asimov’s Foundation Series.

He further revealed that the philanthropist and technology entrepreneur already had a fairly decent memory, to begin with, considering that he was well aware of a number of memory techniques that Kwik employs in his teachings. It was reported that Jim Twik had taught some of his techniques to a bunch of rocket scientists and space researchers at Musk's Space Exploration company SpaceX. However, Musk claimed that Kwik was not their brain coach, although he admitted that Kwik's ideas sounded sensible and that he held a talk once.

The techniques that Kwik teaches to his clients can be found in his book titled “Limitless: Upgrade your brain, learn anything faster, and unlock your exceptional life.” He also encouraged people to read his book especially considering that there is a massive disruption across industries and the job market. This is the reason why people should learn about new subjects and work towards developing new skills that will ultimately allow them to adapt and survive. He further explained that the main issue is that a lot of people haven't been taught about a proper learning process in schools, which keeps them from getting close to their dreams. Kwik also encouraged people to eliminate automatic negative thoughts, consume brain food, and inculcate daily reading to enhance the learning process.

Image credits: Elon Musk | Jim Kwik (Instagram)