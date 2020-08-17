Elon Musk's Wikipedia Page Vandalised After He 'begged' Netizens To 'trash' Him

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk on August 16 took to his official Twitter handle to 'beg' netizens to 'trash' him on Wikipedia and as good obeying followers, they took upon his request and trolled him brutally. Netizens flooded Musk's Wikipedia page on Sunday, so much so that the volunteers-operated online encyclopedia had to block the billionaire's page to prevent it from getting vandalised further. Elon Musk on Sunday shared two tweets, first, he wrote, "History is written by the victors ... except on Wikipedia haha," and in the second he begged his followers to trash him on Wikipedia.

History is written by the victors … except on Wikipedia haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2020

Please trash me on Wikipedia, I’m begging you — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 16, 2020

Netizens roast Elon Musk

"Please trash me on Wikipedia, I’m begging you," Musk tweeted following which netizens flooded his post with hilarious screenshots of edits they did on the billionaire's page. The tweet went viral in no time and has since garnered more than 1,98,000 likes and over 12,000 retweets. One user, edited Musk's page to read, "Elon Reeve Musk is a piece of s**t, engineer, industrial designer, technology entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Elon s**ks. He made short sellers lose a lot of money, he won't let anyone try the Autopilot rewrite, and Battery Day has been delayed until September 22," to which the tech-billionaire replied with 'Tears of Joy' emoji.

Well someone removed "business magnet ðŸ§² " from your wiki, imo that can be considered as trashing ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/fAharYEeUl — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) August 16, 2020

Didn't know you were a rapper?? pic.twitter.com/liGza0ryWC — Kawber (@KawberYT) August 16, 2020

“Elon Reeve musk..lord and master of twitter and memes, and future owner of mars... He is currently known, among other things, for being the most beautiful man in the world” ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/etXUw5QBBn — nicowainstein (@nicowainstein) August 16, 2020

No can do ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜¢They got your all locked down â›“ ðŸ”’ pic.twitter.com/GXokCHAUPm — Jim Hall ðŸš€âœ¨ (@jhall) August 16, 2020

Another user edited Musk's page to add rapper in the description, while one added that all major wars, diseases, and financial disasters of the last century can be directly attributed to the SpaceX founder. Musk has not yet revealed why he wanted people to trash him on Wikipedia but last year he had questioned the accuracy of the online encyclopedia. This may well be the reason behind him making the bizarre request so he could prove that anyone willing to edit information on Wikipedia can do it without any problem.

