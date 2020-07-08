Orphaned Elephant Plays Big Brother To Rescued Baby Tusker, Read Their Touching Story

After Bob-Cut Sengamalam, a pair of adorable elephants is going viral on the internet. Sheldrick Wildlife Trust took to their social media to share a touching story of an orphaned elephant named Zurura taking care of a rescued baby elephant named Pare. The post already has over a thousand shares and netizens are all hearts over the story.

Orphaned elephant plays big brother to rescued calf

Baby Pare came under the trust's care back in 2016. He was a suspected victim of poaching and was riddled with parasites when he arrived. With round the clock care and his strong will to live, his condition gradually improved. In December 2018, Pare was moved to Sheldrick's Ithumba Reintegration Unit. He followed in the footsteps of many rescued elephants before him including Zurura.

The trust revealed that Zurura is ten years elder to Pare and also already moved back to the wild-life. Adding the Pare will also go back someday, the wildlife trust revealed that he has often crossed paths with Zurura. They said that Zurura often comes in to check on her human family and likes to spend time with other rescued and dependent elephants.

Zurura loves playing big brother to little elephants like Pare. The trust wrote, "For a young bull like Pare, these visits are such a thrill, providing an opportunity to spend time with 'a big bull'". They further added, "Zurura clearly loves the chance to play a 'big brother' role to Pare and all of the Ithumba herd too". [sic]

Netizens were quick to react to the story and jumping the comments section to drop down adorable comments. One user wrote, "Elephants are amazing. Why can’t people be as kind and nurturing to each other??â¤ï¸ðŸ˜". Another wrote, " I mean, this is just the most wonderful picture I've ever seen. Full stop".

Praising Zurura, a netizen wrote, "Special friendship. Is Zuhura protecting Pare from his tusk by wrapping his trunk around it?". Another user wrote, " You guys do an amazing job with these beautiful creatures I just love to see what you are doing with them Thank you ðŸ˜€ðŸ˜". With over 300 comments, the story has over six thousand likes.

