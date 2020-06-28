Video Shows Baby Elephant Bathing In A Tub, Netizens Adore The Baby Tuskers' Antics

An adorable video clip of an elephant calf bathing in a tub has taken the internet by storm. The 34-second clip shows the baby tuskers hesitantly stepping in the tub and immediately pulling itself out to seek reassurance from his mother. Since shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda, the elephant calf and his antics have won everybody's heart and the clip has been viewed over 18 thousand times.

The short clip starts by showing the calf hesitantly stepping in an inflated bathtub. However, only after a few seconds, he moves out, rushing to his mother. Further in the video, the calf once again tries to enjoy its time in the tub. The video ends by showing his mother finally stepping in.

Sharing the short video Nanda explained that it was the baby tusker's first day at the pool, therefore he needed assurance frequently. Nanda also asserted that it does not happen only with the animals but with humans too.

First day for the baby in the bath tub & needs assurance from mother frequently...

Happens with us humans too. pic.twitter.com/tdndIwqMkA — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 28, 2020

'Innocence of babies'

Since shared the clip has racked up 2.2. likes, 448 retweets, and a variety of comments from people. While many have adored the elephant, many others used the opportunity to raise concerns over animals in captivity. While one user wrote, “Why are these elephants captive?" another wrote, "Very cute but is his future same as those elephants in enclosures in the video".

Another user wrote, "Sir, your videos make people so happy. Thank you for sharing such sweetness and innocence of babies".

Why are these elephants captive? — Vyom Mitra (@MitraVyom) June 28, 2020

@raziasworld What a lovely sight! Baby elephant in the tub with Mom's supervision.🐘🐘🐘 — Sanghamitra Malik (@Ilovehyderabad) June 28, 2020

It is so cute watching the baby elephant 😀😀



So true - when young kids go to a beach or even a swimming pool, very similar reactions — Raj V (@bigfundu) June 28, 2020

Sir really admire the videos and pictures shared by you.. brings us closer to other nature creation also.. thank u sir — Pria Dhariya (@priadhariya) June 28, 2020

Ohhh my baby calf! 😍🥰🤗 — Anjali (@Anjali37165137) June 28, 2020

Wonderful status.. — Sachin Kumar Arya (@tweet4sachin_kr) June 28, 2020

