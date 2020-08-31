Orphaned Elephants Enjoying A Mud Bath Is Too Cute To Miss | Watch

The official twitter account of Sheldrick Wildlife, a wildlife conservation group from Kenya uploaded a video on August 31. The video has brought smiles on the faces of netizens. The video shows a group of orphan elephants enjoying a mud bath. The adorable giants are splashing mud on themselves and are enjoying their time. While sharing video, the conservative group captioned the video "It's #SundayFunday for the orphan elephants in our care. From splashing around in the mud to pushing & strength testing games, play is all part of learning and you'll never cease to find the orphans enjoying each other's company in nature's playground (sic)".

It’s #SundayFunday for the orphan elephants in our care. From splashing around in the mud to pushing & strength testing games, play is all part of learning and you’ll never cease to find the orphans enjoying each other’s company in nature’s playground. pic.twitter.com/AvhfXUBdd9 — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) August 30, 2020

The video is currently doing rounds on the social media platform and has collected more than 6000 views and more than one thousand likes. Netizens are also sharing video and the comment box is full of cute reactions.

Netizens pour love

they look very happy indeed — Proud to be a Karen (@mishimi48612785) August 30, 2020

It's very attractive, — Rosa Jane (@rosemariejia) August 31, 2020

Like pigs in slop. Lol — deb (@hotpoolwork) August 31, 2020

🐘❤️❤️❤️🐘 — Julian Bloomfield (@NicklausBirdie) August 31, 2020

Such beautiful animals! Love 💕 elephants 🐘 — Beth (@eabrough) August 30, 2020

Gorgeous — Mrs. L (@muffy758) August 30, 2020

In another heartwarming incident that took place at a German zoo, an elephant united with her daughter after 12 years of separation. The reunion took place at Zoo Halle in Germany, where 39-year-old Pori met with her 19-year-old daughter Tana and also got to see her two granddaughters, Tamika, 4, and Elani, 1, for the first time. The zoo shared the heart-touching pictures of the reunion on Facebook, where it also informed that the elephants have been let out of their enclosures to mingle physically.

