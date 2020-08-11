Video Of People Playing Cricket On A Mountain Slope Amuses Netizens | Watch

Cricket is the favorite sport of many people. One such video showing the love people have for cricket has gone viral on social media. The video shows people playing cricket on a mountain slope. Shot somewhere in Pakistan, the video has been aptly captioned as “Cricket. Passion”.

The 1 minute 40 seconds long video shows people playing cricket on a mountain road. While the batsman and baller are on the road, few people are in the bottom of the slope and others are on the top of the slope. The video opens at a very complex yet crucial stage, where the team needs 4 runs from 3 balls to win. In the background, one can hear a person narrating the match. Towards the end of the video, all the people come down to the road in joy, running and screaming as it is a catch. Coming down, people start dancing and screaming. That is when the background sound says, ‘this is a moment of celebration in the stadium’.

Uploaded on August 8, the video has managed to gather 1.4K likes and 268 Retweets and comments along with 84.8K views. Cricket fans took over to the comment section to share their passion. People also Retweeted the video giving it their own caption.

'Cricket mania'

Look at the greatness of nature, it has given enough of 22 yards for the pitch and ask them to identify this paradise for their joy — Syed Zaki (@SyedZaki4444) August 9, 2020

What a win .

What a crowd — Akshay Kumar Puri (@AkshayKumarPur1) August 8, 2020

A special mention in next 20-20 world cup . — Bibhu (@t_ap_an) August 8, 2020

What a Passion..! — Syed saifuddin (@511Syed) August 8, 2020

Cricket is actually a Fever — Syed MehdiAbbas🇮🇳 (@Awaiting_Mahdi) August 8, 2020

Oh superb... what a delightful sight!! https://t.co/j1vrN0WmaK — Vivek Srivastava (@vivek3180) August 11, 2020

Few days back another cricket video went viral where Srinagar kids were seen playing cricket with CRPF personnel. In the video, the kids were playing cricket on an empty street where the officer joines them. Assistant Commandant Kashyap can be seen bowling off-spin to the kids who were more than happy to take on his deliveries. In the three-minutes long video, the officer bowled multiple deliveries and the other Jawans in the background can be heard praising the kid for his batting skills and later took the wicket as well. The Assistant Commandant also batted for a brief moment before passing the bat to the other kids. The officer also shook hands with the people passing by. At the end of the video, the officer talked to the kids before returning to his duties.

(Image Credits: Twitter/Vibhinnaideas)

