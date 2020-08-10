IPL 2020 To See Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Replacing VIVO As Title Sponsors?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently without a title sponsors. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently decided to discontinue the IPL VIVO deal, after the richest cricketing board in the world was subjected to severe backlash for its association with a Chinese smartphone company. The backlash originated because of the anti-China sentiment across the country post the India China standoff at the Galwan valley, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in June.

IPL 2020: BCCI looking for new IPL sponsors after IPL VIVO deal fallout

As BCCI continues its search for new IPL sponsors after the IPL VIVO deal fallout, Indian yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali is currently considering to put in a bid. While speaking with the Economic Times, Patanjali's official spokesperson SK Tijarawala said that they are considering to become IPL sponsors for the upcoming season as it will give their brand a “global marketing platform”. The spokesperson added that they are likely to put their proposal in front of the BCCI as well.

If Baba Ramdev's Patanjali decides to join the race, it will join the likes of Amazon, Unacademy, MyCircle11, Jio among several other brands, who have already entered the fray. Among all potential bidders, Amazon is said to be leading the race while several other fantasy sports and educational platforms are also in the running for the IPL 2020. As per a report in News18, the BCCI would be happy to settle with their new IPL sponsors at even a one-third of the deal it had with VIVO.

IPL 2020: IPL dates and venue decided

As per the announcement from the teleconference meeting among IPL Governing Council members on August 2, the IPL dates for the 2020 season is confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10. Apart from IPL dates, the Governing Council also confirmed that the IPL 2020 will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the rising threat posed by the contagious coronavirus disease in the country.

IPL 2020: IPL dates announcement

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Image credits: iplt20.com and patanjaliayurved.net