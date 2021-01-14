Pakistani Channel Trolled For Showing Imran Khan Winning Twitter Poll As 'Breaking News'

A Twitter poll by the International Cricket Council (ICC) became breaking news in Pakistan after the country's Prime Minister and former cricket captain Imran Khan received more votes than the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli as the highest-rated captain of all time. The poll was conducted by ICC on January 12, where the international cricket body asked followers to vote for the best among four players whose averages improved after taking over the captain's responsibilities. The list included former South African star batsman AB de Villiers and current Australian women's team skipper Meg Lanning.

"Captaincy proved a blessing for some extraordinary cricketers. Their averages improved as leaders. You decide which of these ‘pacesetters’ were the best among these geniuses!" ICC asked as it opened a Twitter poll on Tuesday. While Imran Khan polled 47.3% of the total votes, the Indian batting superstar, who is considered one of the best batsmen in the world, received 46% votes. AB de Villiers was ranked third on the list with 6% votes, Meg Lanning received 0.5% support. As expected, the poll result sparked a Twitter war between cricket enthusiasts in India and Pakistan, but nobody in their wildest dreams thought it would become a breaking news segment in our neighbouring country.

Hilarious

The Pakistani channel, which showed the simple Twitter poll in their news segment as "big news", is being heavily trolled on social media for their hilarious reportage. In the video, the news anchors can be heard portraying it as some kind of victory over India, saying the neck-to-neck fight between Virat Kohli and Imran Khan ended with a win for Pakistan in the end. The reporter went on to claim that Imran Khan's popularity as a cricketer is still intact across the world, which according to him should be "great news" for Pakistani people.

Imran Khan played 88 Tests and 175 ODIs for his country between 1971 to 1992 and is considered one of the greatest all-rounder in the game's history. Imran Khan led his country to a World Cup victory in 1992, which is Pakistan's only World Cup win to date. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli, who was part of the 2011-World Cup-winning team, currently captains India across all formats. Kohli averages more than 50 in all three formats and is considered one of the best batsmen ever to grace the game of cricket. Kohli was recently awarded the ICC Men's Cricketer of Decade.

