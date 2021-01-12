Rahul Dravid Called 'stronger Than Wall Of China' By Saqlain Mushtaq, Pakistan Fans Agree

Former Team India skipper Rahul Dravid needs no introduction as he was one of the finest batsmen to have ever played the game. During his playing days, Dravid presented many memorable knocks at a time when India needed him the most. After hanging up his boots, the former player made a name for himself in the coaching department as well.

Under Dravid's guidance, a lot of youngsters have now gone on to wear the Indian jersey. On Monday, when India carved out a draw in the India vs Australia 3rd Test, Rahul Dravid celebrated his 48th birthday as social media was flooded with wishes for the cricketing legend.

Dravid's birthday: Saqlain Mushtaq compares former India cricketer to Wall of China

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq also took to Twitter and wished the Indian great on his birthday. In his message, the former Pakistan cricketer not only wished Dravid to have a long life but also compared him to the Wall of China. Rahul Dravid in his playing days was called 'The Wall' due to his great concentration and ability to soak pressure in times of crisis.

Wall of india is more stronger then wall of China #RahulDravid prayers and wishes mate , live long and may Almighty give you lot of success and respect. pic.twitter.com/SHkwBEwGJ3 — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) January 11, 2021

Fans react to Saqlain Mushtaq's message

Rahul Dravid is one of the most decent and well mannered cricketers to have ever played and liked by all irrespective of nationalities unlike some spoiled abusive brats who are hated even if they are tumbling record books — Sohail Shafi (@meer_sohail11) January 11, 2021

Indeed a Down to earth Soul . Best wishes for Dravid from Pakistan . — Oman M Ali (@omanali2017) January 11, 2021

two of my fav players ❤❤

🇵🇰 🤝🇮🇳 — AB29 (@AbdullahKMohsin) January 11, 2021

Dravid's birthday: Indian cricketers give legendary cricketer a perfect gift

While birthday wishes for Dravid trended on Twitter on Monday, Team India cricketers gave the cricket legend a perfect gift by playing out a draw in the India vs Australia 3rd Test. Chasing an imposing total of 407, the Indian batsmen stepped up to the Australian bowling attack and showcased great resilience to save the Test. Apart from Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, and R Ashwin also chipped in with valuable contributions on Day 5 to help the team salvage a memorable draw.

Dravid's birthday: Rahul Dravid career stats

Let us take a look at the former Karnataka cricketer's career. Rahul Dravid stats include his 48 international centuries, 36 of which he scored in Tests. The Rahul Dravid centuries count also includes his 12 tons in ODIs. Rahul Dravid called it quits from international cricket in 2012 after scoring 13,288 runs in 164 Test matches at an average of 52.31 and 10, 889 runs in 344 ODIs at an average of 39.17.

Image: Saqlain Mushtaq / Twitter

