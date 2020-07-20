Palestine: Boy Climbs Up Hospital Window To Bid Adieu To His Mother Battling COVID-19

The tale of a dutiful son who scaled a high hospital wall and sat by his mother’s window in her last breath is doing rounds on social media. According to reports, a young Palestinian boy named Jihad Al-Suwaiti, from the West Bank, bid farewell to his mother by climbing up to the window of the Intensive Care Unit. Al-Suwaiti’s mother, Rasmi Suwaiti, aged 73, died on July 16, due to COVID-19 shortly after the unexpected visit from her son.

Bidding adieu

Despite various restrictions, Al-Suwaiti climbed up the wall and sat on the window carefully. High-risk patients are usually given the Intensive Care Unit for Isolation. Coronavirus has taken a toll on people all across the globe. As per July 20, there are 14,66,291 total cases including 609,511 deaths worldwide.

The picture of Al Suwaiti patiently sitting on the window has gone viral on social media. Mohamad Safa, the CEO of Patriotic Vision and a representative of the United Nations also shared the image. The image has melted the hearts of millions of people on social media and is doing rounds. Mohamad Safa wrote about how Al-Suwaiti sat outside the hospital window, every night until his mother passed away.

The son of a Palestinian woman who was infected with COVID-19 climbed up to her hospital room to sit and see his mother every night until she passed away. pic.twitter.com/31wCCNYPbs — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) July 18, 2020

Rasmi Suwaiti was admitted to the Hebron State Hospital and had spent five days there. She was also battling leukaemia when she tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In an interview with an international media organisation, Suwaiti said he used to sit helplessly behind the outside window of the intensive care room, observing her last moments. He also said that he tried to enter his mother’s hospital room when he came to know about her depreciating condition. Unfortunately, he was not allowed to enter. Just to say a final goodbye, he had to climb the hospital window.

