Panda Pulls Man's Jacket At Zoo And Later Plays With It; Watch Video

In an unexpected turn of events, a panda attacked a man, eventually pulling his jacket at a zoo in China. A video posted on Twitter shows the panda strolling inside its enclosure when all of a sudden, it attacks a man sitting adjacent to the bars. The aggressive animal then starts to pull the jacket with all of its strength. The clip then shows multiple passersby rescuing the man who can be seen struggling for his life. The animal eventually manages to take the jacket to a corner before it starts playing with it.

Jacket jaye...

Par jaan na jaye 😊



Even in zoos, most adorable of the animals can become dangerous.



Always maintain safe distance.

Social distancing from them is a must🙏 pic.twitter.com/6ElviWU321 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 12, 2020

'Unprovoked?'

Read: Animal Safety Measures In Place At Punjab's Chhatbir Zoo After Tiger Test COVID-19 Positive In US

Read: Video Of Rhino Playing With Kid In Zoo Leaves Netizens Impressed

The video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on April 12 and has garnered over 2.8K views in just a few hours. The post has also received varied comments from curious people many of whom asked for the panda’s whereabouts. Many others asked the reason behind its behaviour.

Any explanation why animals do this unprovoked? Even elephants.. they trample people .. they are always on the edge.. so sad — Ajay Khandkar (@AjayKhandkar) April 12, 2020

Like people are doing nowadays in homes 😄😄 now we should understand how animals feel when they are kept in cages Just for our entertainment — Annasaheb chandrakant patil (@Annasahebspeaks) April 12, 2020

ZOoO's should be ban all over d world . — ShringiTiwari (@ShringiTiwari) April 12, 2020

That's a funny but fierce Panda ! — Roll No. 20 (@doc_roll20) April 12, 2020

What is it that makes animals to indulge in this kind of behaviour? — Jigi zigi gaja gaza (@KeBacche) April 12, 2020

Last 5 sec was mast mast — Nishi (@Nishisharma0110) April 12, 2020

Read: 'Find The Panda In The Picture’: Here's The Answer To This Difficult Riddle

Read: Panda Couple Mates For First Time In 13 Yrs Together At Hong Kong; Covid Lockdown Credited

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.