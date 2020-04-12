The Debate
The Debate
Panda Pulls Man's Jacket At Zoo And Later Plays With It; Watch Video

What’s Viral

A video shows a panda strolling inside its enclosure when all of a sudden, it attacks a man sitting adjacent to the bars eventually stealing his jacket

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aggressive Panda steals man's jacket in China

In an unexpected turn of events, a panda attacked a man, eventually pulling his jacket at a zoo in China. A video posted on Twitter shows the panda strolling inside its enclosure when all of a sudden, it attacks a man sitting adjacent to the bars. The aggressive animal then starts to pull the jacket with all of its strength. The clip then shows multiple passersby rescuing the man who can be seen struggling for his life. The animal eventually manages to take the jacket to a corner before it starts playing with it. 

'Unprovoked?'

Read: Animal Safety Measures In Place At Punjab's Chhatbir Zoo After Tiger Test COVID-19 Positive In US

Read: Video Of Rhino Playing With Kid In Zoo Leaves Netizens Impressed

The video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on April 12 and has garnered over 2.8K views in just a few hours. The post has also received varied comments from curious people many of whom asked for the panda’s whereabouts. Many others asked the reason behind its behaviour. 

Read: 'Find The Panda In The Picture’: Here's The Answer To This Difficult Riddle

Read: Panda Couple Mates For First Time In 13 Yrs Together At Hong Kong; Covid Lockdown Credited

 

 

First Published:
