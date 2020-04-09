Video of rhino playing with kid in zoo leaves netizens impressed

A video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has been doing rounds on the internet. He has shared an adorable video of a rhino in a zoo, who can be seen running and moving, as the kid in front of his fence is doing. The video was forwarded on Whatsapp to him, which he shared on his Twitter account.

The video shared on Twitter was captioned, "Love is a universal language. The kids joy.” It shows a kid standing across the fence of a place, where a rhino is kept in the zoo. The kid can be seen running left and right, in front of the fence. The rhino, seeing this started running and imitating the kid. It looks as if they are playing. The video was forwarded to him on Whatsapp which he shared on his Twitter account.

Love is an universal language. The kids joy..... pic.twitter.com/Dpt2cKWFDN — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 9, 2020

Lovely — Asheesh Talwani (@AsheeshTalwani) April 9, 2020

Video goes viral

The video has garnered over 262 Likes and 50 Retweets. People commented on the adorable video, talking about the universal language of love. While others talked about the kids joy.

READ: 'Adorable Friendship' Between A Girl And Her Cat Wins Internet

Susanta Nanda is known for sharing adorable yet intriguing animal videos on social media that are meant to show the compassionate side of wildlife. He has often shared videos that are humorous and adorable. Recently, he shared the video of a monkey, with the caption, “On realising that Monday will be no different than Sunday. Just for fun. WA forward.” It shows a monkey sitting on a tree, while an audio of a person laughing is being played in the background. While this is happening, the monkey shows his teeth, and it seems that the monkey is making a humorous face as the video has been dubbed so well.

READ: Video Of Lioness Helping Her Cub Cross Narrow Stream Is Winning Hearts On Internet

On realising that Monday will be no different than Sunday 😃



Just for fun. WA forward. pic.twitter.com/UJE2sYRv3r — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 5, 2020

READ: Video Of Dog Trying To Save Its Toy From Waves Is Winning Hearts On Internet

READ: Hearing Impaired Dog's 'cute Misunderstanding' Makes Netizens Go Berserk

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.