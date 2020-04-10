Paris Neighbours Take To Balcony Quiz To Ease Lockdown Struggles

Parisians of Rue Saint-Bernard in the 11th district of the French capital have devised a fun way to sail through their time in quarantine with daily neighbourhood balconies quiz amid the weeks-long lockdown in the country. The quiz is hosted by Noam Cartozo, an actor and comedian, who later shares it on his Instagram account. Some of Cartozo's videos have garnered over 1.1 million views on social media.

As seen in the video, Cartozo shouts out loud a question to his neighbours from the fifth-floor window of his Paris apartment. The answers are then shouted by the people across the streets from their respective windows and balconies.

Speaking to international media, Cartozo said that the game has had a positive impact on people that were low spirited due to the home confinement. An inclusive atmosphere with everyone in the neighbourhood participating was just what people needed and he wanted to be a part of that positivity, Cartozo further added.

Parisians appreciated diversion

With over 1,652,926 cases recorded globally, France accounts for 117,749 infected people according to John Hopkins data. As enforcement of lockdown measures are toughened around the world, Cartozo hit on the idea to summon people in their balconies at 8 pm while still maintaining social distancing protocols, international media reported.

As per reports, Cartozo mentioned that he felt music was pivotal to such lockdown activities; however, few people were dancing when he had introduced the idea of a dance party earlier. So, he decided to give people a series of the question instead and the game eventually took off, Cartozo added.

Laura Coles, a resident in the area and an active participant in the game, was reported adding that it made the day look shorter. Another resident Lou was quoted as saying that aside from being a good idea to bring everybody together, Cartozo’s quiz game made people talk, laugh, and get involved as a community.

