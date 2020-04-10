Good News: Five 'wholesome' Stories To Spread Positivity Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

With the world fighting a pandemic that has claimed several lives over the past few months and with reports of deaths and rise in cases, people are surely looking for some positive news to consume. Google trends revealed that ‘good news’ searches are at an all-time high. Since January 2020, the search rate for ‘good news’ started exponentially rising and is currently at its peak. Therefore, in the wake of what internet users are calling 'dark times', here are five best stories to lighten up the mood.

ICU team performs an 'extubation dance’

A recent heartwarming video that was uploaded by a doctor from the United States shows a team of medical professionals celebrating after one of their patients got better and was taken off the ventilator. The video has received dozens of comments from users that have loved the little dance and appreciated the good news during this pandemic. Take a look at some of their comments below.

Columbian police hold Zumba classes

Colombian police officers have been holding Zumba classes in the national capital of Bogota for residents stuck inside homes during the lockdown. As per reports, the Colombian police force has been trying to lift the spirits of those in home confinement with the Zumba session while keeping adequate social distance. In the video, residents can be seen enthusiastically joining in the dance from their balconies.

Bored dad makes popcorn In a recently uploaded TikTok video, a bored dad decided to pass some time by making popcorn, the video of him making popcorn has gone viral because he appears to be making popcorn, one kernel at a time. In the video the dad can be seen putting kernels of corn into the frying pan one-by-one and after each individual kernel pops he is then seen using a pair of tongs to pick up the piece of popcorn that has pooped and place it in a large bowl next to him filled with a lot of popcorn, signifying that he has been doing this for a long time.

Ireland man projects movies on walls

In this time of crisis where the entire world is abiding by the rules of quarantine and social distancing, a man in Ireland came up with a brilliant concept of keeping his entire colony entertained. A viral video of a man shows him projecting the Marilyn Monroe comedy ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ on the wall at the side of a house people to enjoy. Adding to the noble gesture, Scott Duggan even tried to bring on the sound for the film by broadcasting the signal on FM radio for people to watch and listen to it together.

Doctors tape smiling photos on their PPE

The healthcare workers have realised that the lack of human contact could make the experience all the more upsetting. However, in a bid to reassure the patients, the medical staff have decided to tape photos of themselves to their PPE. With their name tags, the doctor and nurses have added pictures of themselves smiling as well so that the patients know that they are in capable hands.

