Patna: Beggar Goes Viral After Singing Jim Reeves’ Song; Watch Video

All thanks to the internet today, many hidden talents have been discovered today. Recently, a video of a poor man from Patna singing Jim Reeve’s, He’ll Have To Go has become the latest trend on the internet. Read on to know more details

ALSO READ | Bihar Govt Starts Sanitising Tunnel In Vegetable Mandis Of Patna

Poor man in Patna sings Jim Reeve’s song, He’ll Have To Go goes viral on the internet

Recently, a video of a poor man from Patna speaking flawless English went viral on social media. The video starts with him trying to answer the questions in English. These questions were asked by the ones filming hm. He was seen to be happy to answer all the questions that they asked him.

When asked what he did for survival, the man politely answered that he is a poor man. He also added, “Whatever the Almighty gives me, I am happy in that”. He also went on to say that he is a singer and a dancer too. He then went on to sing a few verses from Jim Reeve’s song, He’ll Have To Go.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Migrant Labourer From Patna Heads For Agra By Foot, Hopes For State Relief

Several netizens were amazed by how well the man was singing the song. A lot of people took to social media to express their thoughts after they were moved by his voice. Take a look at some of the reactions on social media here.

This man, a beggar from Patna sings Jim Reeves "He'll have to go".

Priceless ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lJdoRjrxMa — Vandana (@VandanaJayrajan) April 20, 2020

What is impressive about him is he is happy and content.. that’s a great quality. — narasimhas🇮🇳 (@Lotusfeetns) April 20, 2020

ALSO READ | Ward Boy Of Private Hospital In Patna Tests Positive For Coronavirus

His English is better than that of the person interviewing, but I think he is either from the Caribbean or Africa. — Mrs Shrini (@bezubaan) April 20, 2020

My guess is he returned to Bihar to trace his routes and for whatever reason maybe financial, maybe he got conned which forced him to get stranded over here with no choice but to beg. Lets hope this video reaches far and wide and he is reunited with his family if the exist. — Prashant S (@srprashant91) April 21, 2020

@ThePlacardGuy @TajinderBagga @pokershash @vivekagnihotri pls see this homeless person has immense talent. Need to make him famous. Next Ranu Mondal. — विपुल भाटिया 💯% follow back (@vipulbhatia99) April 20, 2020

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Patna DM On Precautions Being Followed, Says No Shortage Of Essentials

(Image: Screengrab/Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.