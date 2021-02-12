Amul Hails Koo's Popularity With Adorable Topical; Takes Aatmanirbhar Social Media Plunge

India's homegrown micro-blogging platform 'Koo' is gaining more popularity by the day. The application is being promoted as a popular alternative to Twitter by top politicians and leaders in the country. More and more Indians have been switching to the platform and it currently boasts over one million installations on the Google Play Store.

Several celebrities and prominent business personalities have recently joined 'Koo', encouraging the growth of India's Aatmanirbhar app. Now, dairy giant Amul has celebrated India's homegrown social media platform - Koo that is gaining prominence among citizens - with one of its iconic topicals.

READ | Aprameya Radhakrishna's Koo Is The Indian Twitter Rival; Know All About The App's Founders

Amul shares special Koo topical

The Amul Cooperative on Thursday shared a special Koo topical, titled 'App Try Kijiye'. The latest doodle features the mascot holding a slice of bread with the yellow 'Koo' bird sitting atop in one hand, and a mobile phone displaying the application in the other.

Another cartoon featured in the Amul doodle is seen taking a selfie with the application downloaded on its mobile. The artwork also carries a quirky text on it reading, "KooKi sab ko yeh chahiye!" - indicating the growing prominence of the app.

Amul shared the new topical on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Koo! Many users asked the company to share its Koo ID (which is @Amul_Coop) so they could follow the dairy brand there. Amul, which enjoys lakhs of followers on Twitter and Facebook and is popular for its doodles, has now also joined Koo and encouraged its users to follow the company there too.

READ | Koo App Finds More Bollywood Representation; Adnan Sami, Payal Ghosh & Ranvir Shorey Join

What is the Koo app?

Koo is a microblogging platform that offers a Twitter-like experience to the users. People can join the service to talk about various subjects and express their opinions on posts by other users. One of the biggest highlights of the platform is that users can choose from various local languages to communicate their thoughts.

The app was released last year in March and it has also won the Indian government's Digital India AatmaNirbhar Bharat Innovate Challenge. The Koo app is now available on both Android and iOS devices, and it also has a web version similar to Twitter.

READ | 'Should Be Proud Of Koo App': IT Minister Names & Shames 'genocide Trending' Twitter In RS

In recent weeks, the Ministry of Information Technology and Communication has constantly praised and championed homegrown Koo over Twitter. The move comes after the American microblogging and social networking service showed defiance against pulling off certain Twitter handles that were deemed incendiary by the Government. Amul has also fallen afoul of Twitter. In 2020, its handle was briefly taken down, triggering an outrage.

READ | READ | Twitter Watching? Centre Uses Koo To Call Out Its 'unusual' Blog Post; Sets Record Clear