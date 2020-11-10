South Africa: Researchers plan new colony to bolster penguin population

Researchers in South Africa have planned to release multiple groups of abandon African penguin chicks at the Western Cape’s De Hoop Nature reserve in an effort to start a new breeding colony for sea birds at risk of extinction. The South African penguins, who were once abundant, are now journeying closer to extinction due to increasing human consumption of their eggs. While in the 1920s their population crossed a million, there were only 13,000 breeding penguins reported in 2019.

In a bid to bolster their diminishing populations, researchers since 2019, have placed dummy penguins on the shore of De Hoop, Gulf News reproted. These artificial penguins imitate the distinctive call of the sea birds, serving the purpose of enticing more birds in the colony. Adding to it, the scientists have now planned to release around 50 juvenile birds each year for several years, starting in early 2021, to try to establish a breeding colony at the protected site.

About African penguins

This special breed of penguins are found at nesting sites only in South Africa and Namibia. Although not found in sub-zero temperatures, their waterproof feathers that keep them dry and warm in the cold waters off the African coast. Experts have claimed that their population was reducing because of increased human harvesting of their eggs. While many others have opined that it was because of dwindling fish stocks, including anchovy and sardines, and worsened by climate change.

In a contrasting news, a penguin named Olde, who is aged 41, has been titled as the ‘world’s oldest living penguin in captivity’ by the Guinness World Records. As per the Guinness World Records, it is uncommon for penguins to reach such an old age. Olde is considered as an exception because usually gentoo penguins survive for 15–20 years. Although, in captivity their lifespan reaches 30 years.

