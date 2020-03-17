The Debate
COVID-19: People Create Funny Makeshift Desks After Work From Home Advisory

What’s Viral

As people have been asked to work isolated indoor, social media users are sharing side-splitting images of their work set up at home.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
people

People worldwide are coming up with funny makeshift work desks on social media amid work from home orders issued by the government across several countries in the world. The measure comes as a containment effort to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. While more and more employees have been asked to work isolated indoor, social media users are sharing side-splitting images of their work set up at home. 

A Twitter user @julesforrest shared a funny picture of a makeshift clothing hamper desk at the entrance of the house as her work set up. She wrote in a caption that it was her current workplace, what seemed like created out of the dining room table set. It sparked hilarious reactions from the Twitteratis that further shared images of their workspace.

Laundry baskets and microwave work desks

Twitter users fashioned some of the odd objects like laundry baskets and desks created out of the microwave. Some even placed their laptops on the pets in their quest of comfort sparking humour all over the internet. The hashtag #workfromhome took over the microblogging site as people shared pictures of dustbins and chairs stacked on top of the other transforming it to desks for documenting their office work. 

