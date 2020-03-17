COVID-19: People Create Funny Makeshift Desks After Work From Home Advisory

People worldwide are coming up with funny makeshift work desks on social media amid work from home orders issued by the government across several countries in the world. The measure comes as a containment effort to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. While more and more employees have been asked to work isolated indoor, social media users are sharing side-splitting images of their work set up at home.

A Twitter user @julesforrest shared a funny picture of a makeshift clothing hamper desk at the entrance of the house as her work set up. She wrote in a caption that it was her current workplace, what seemed like created out of the dining room table set. It sparked hilarious reactions from the Twitteratis that further shared images of their workspace.

Laundry baskets and microwave work desks

Twitter users fashioned some of the odd objects like laundry baskets and desks created out of the microwave. Some even placed their laptops on the pets in their quest of comfort sparking humour all over the internet. The hashtag #workfromhome took over the microblogging site as people shared pictures of dustbins and chairs stacked on top of the other transforming it to desks for documenting their office work.

Read: Where Next For F1? Australia Race Canceled, Bahrain In Doubt

Read: Thailand Enacts Shutdowns To Curb Spread Of Coronavirus

Can we do a WFH workspace setup thread, unglamorous edition?



My partner and I are both working from our studio apartment. My setup is a chair in front of the front door and my desk is our clothes hamper. pic.twitter.com/5rVaqgkjjw — Jules Forrest (@julesforrest) March 13, 2020

Standing desk flex pic.twitter.com/YqtGbnlVAc — Brad Cahoon (@iambradcahoon) March 13, 2020

Laptop on my lap on the couch no desk. Puppy is pissed my lap is being used pic.twitter.com/31NoIxojcT — Meghan Feeley (@FeeleyMeghan) March 13, 2020

I've been wfh for almost 2 years and the struggle for personal space and who actually owns the area is a constant one. I still get pissy looks. pic.twitter.com/3I2b4vlTKE — Meg Layne (@Meg_Layne) March 13, 2020

My husband used to WFH, so he's lucky to have the setup ready. Eleven-month-old Fin is excited to soak up attention all day. pic.twitter.com/nXJOlLW6qx — TOTEallyOrganizedCAT (@TOTENewsFlash) March 17, 2020

Now I get why everyone hoard toilet papers. #WFH pic.twitter.com/uhMgtaQWdr — WildRaider (@bcoolnofear) March 13, 2020

Dinnertable with some puzzles. Ergonomic enough? pic.twitter.com/UoOwjyYaNa — Kika 🌳☀ (@kikasuzie) March 14, 2020

I just happen to have plenty of sanitizer next to mine pic.twitter.com/IBgwYKsW8O — BuckeyeEmpire (@BuckeyeEmpire) March 13, 2020

I’m lucky enough to have a height-adjustable workstation at home... pic.twitter.com/a4CqgGoIhO — Life in Capitals (@lifeincapitals) March 13, 2020

#WFH make shift standing desk and if you look closely you can see several #cruiseships lined up in the #LongBeach harbor 😳 pic.twitter.com/1nzckz5OnZ — Teagan (@teagansirset) March 13, 2020

I have to fight my new office mates for the desk regularly. 😾 pic.twitter.com/meiJI1klwr — Hadley King (@HadleyKingIV) March 14, 2020

Standing at my dresser. pic.twitter.com/ARQv9ZqI3v — You can’t trust trump (@labadorer) March 13, 2020

I made a standing desk the other day with a plant pot and a laundry basket! pic.twitter.com/JccDwnS3HA — Sabrina Monarch - Astrologer (@sabrina_monarch) March 13, 2020

My husband’s standing desk innovation pic.twitter.com/oWiDDqYzj5 — Camilla Ferrell (@cmaferrell) March 13, 2020

Converted my gaming desk to a work desk. You truly hate to see it pic.twitter.com/CxTDWO7PDg — kevin (@kevshen) March 13, 2020

Took my monitor home and made my mom’s dining room my office (complete with plastic table cloth) pic.twitter.com/u2klMHx3Ee — Mari Magdalene (@MariBMagdalene) March 13, 2020

Always add a space for kitty. pic.twitter.com/fqLisv01XZ — The Naughty Pussycat (@PussycatNaughty) March 14, 2020

i rotate between sitting at my counter and laying on the floor. i often prefer the floor. lol pic.twitter.com/8AIp78MmQ0 — kyle (@kyleancheta_) March 13, 2020

Not as creative as others. I ordered a desk. It arrives Wednesday ✌️#WFH #teleworking pic.twitter.com/Mf7apWCxHx — Highest Good Life🌊❄️ (@HighestGoodLife) March 13, 2020

I worked outside in our backyard for the first half of this week. Constantly moving an umbrella to create shade and trying not to dry heave during meetings while my dog took a shit behind me was fun 😆 pic.twitter.com/NfpNXWCyu5 — Justin Pervorse (@justinpervorse) March 14, 2020

Read: Donald Trump Says Coronavirus Outbreak Could End By July In US

Read: 'Matrix 4' Production Suspended In Berlin Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.