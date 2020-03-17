'Matrix 4' Production Suspended In Berlin Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The first schedule of Matrix 4 production took place in San Francisco. The shoots had then shifted to Berlin to start off the second schedule. But, amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Matrix 4's production has been put on a hold reportedly for the safety of the cast & crew members.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to be a part of Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4?

Matrix 4 shoots halted in Berlin due to Coronavirus

Matrix 4 is evidently one of the most highly anticipated films as Keanu Reeves is set to reprise his role as Neo in the franchise. The cast and crew of the film was previously seen shooting a high-octane action scene. The crew of the film had reportedly shifted to Berlin only a few days back but had to suspend their production due to Coronavirus outbreak. But, despite the delay in production, Matrix 4 is still scheduled to release on May 21, 2021.

Also read: Matrix 4 team spotted in San Francisco; Keanu Reeves enjoys an Ice cream

The film is being helmed under the Warner Bros. production house who have recently cancelled multiple projects due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Recently, it was revealed that the third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts has been put on hold in the UK.

Besides this, the production house has also put Matt Reeves directorial and Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman on indefinite hiatus. The Batman was also scheduled to shoot major portions in the United Kingdom.

Also read: First look of Keanu Reeves' from sets of 'Matrix 4' leaked online; fans go gaga

Warner Bros. production house is not the only one to suspend on-going productions as various other studios have also put their projects on halt. Films like The Little Mermaid and Shang Chi from the Disney canon have been put on hold too. Besides this, major film releases like Mulan & A Quiet Place: Part II have been removed from their scheduled release dates due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Matrix 4: Set video shows Trinity & Neo reunited for a bike scene; WATCH

Also read: Matrix 4 filming turns Downtown San Francisco into a full-fledged war zone; see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.