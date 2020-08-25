UK: People Form Human Chain To Rescue Swimmer Struggling To Stay Afloat Off Beach

A human chain was formed by people at a beach in UK’s Dorset to help rescue a man who was putting efforts to stay afloat as the tide rose suddenly. According to the international media reports, the swimmer started waving back to people present on the shore after his several attempts to swim back to the coast were being ruined by heavy winds and high tides.

“I thought this was going to end badly” - eyewitness Emma talks to @BBCSouthNews about the human chain formed at #DurdleDoor to save a swimmer. She says it was a moment to see everyone working together. The Lulworth coastguard says the man was unhurt. More at 1330 @DavidSouthTV pic.twitter.com/R6gMdYQ8gC — Sophia Seth (@SophiaSeth) August 21, 2020

20 people form a human chain

In the video, it can be seen how more than 20 people formed a human chain linking their hands and faced the sea to save the man. Despite being constantly battered by big waves, the rescuers were able to pull the man out of the water. According to the international media reports, the coast guard has recently issued a warning after the incident urging people not to venture into that particular spot where several deaths have occurred.

