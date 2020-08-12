Bengaluru Arson Raging, Muslim Youths' Human Chain To Protect A Temple An Antidote To Hate

As violence broke out in Bengaluru's Kaval Byrasandra over an allegedly communal social media post, and the mob rushed towards DJ Halli police station, a video posted by news agency ANI shows that a group of Muslim youth formed a human chain around a temple to protect it from arsonists after violence erupted in the area. In another video, a man claims that he belongs to Civil Defence and says that they had gathered outside the Police station to protect the cops from arsonists. "It was public's fault. This (Police Station) is like my temple, my Masjid," he is heard saying in the video.

#WATCH Karnataka: A group of Muslim youth gathered and formed a human chain around a temple in DJ Halli police station limits of Bengaluru city late last night, to protect it from arsonists after violence erupted in the area. (Video source: DJ Halli local) pic.twitter.com/dKIhMjQh96 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned both the violence in Bengaluru and the alleged posts over which violence erupted. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he appealed to everyone to not involve in violence and hoped that peace is strengthened.

The violence in #Bengaluru & the objectionable/offensive social media posts are highly condemnable. I appeal to everyone involved to not indulge in violence. I hope peace is strengthened — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 12, 2020

READ | As Bengaluru riot shocks India, Karnataka CM says 'action against perpetrators certain'

Bengaluru violence

On Tuesday night, violence broke out in Bengaluru's Kaval Byrasandra area after a mob gathered outside the house of a Congress MLA allegedly over an inciting social media post by his nephew. They vandalised his house and set ablaze some vehicles. To control the situation, Police rushed to spot, but hundreds more gathered outside DJ Halli police station, and vandalised vehicles outside the police station, chanted slogans, and pelted stones. Taking to Twitter, Bengaluru police tweeted that it had to lathi-charged the mob, lob the tear gas to control them. Section 144 has been imposed on Wednesday morning and as many as 110 people have been nabbed.

READ | Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests negative for COVID; discharged after 9 days in Hospital

Response from the government

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that directives have been issued against perpetrators who were involved in the Bengaluru violence. "Attack on journalists, Police and public are unacceptable. The government won't tolerate such provocations and rumors. Strict action against perpetrators is certain," Yediyurappa said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said riots and arson are against law and warned the rioters that he has given police a free hand to contain the violence."Issue will be probed but vandalism is not the solution. Additional forces have been deployed. Action will be taken against miscreants," Bommai had said.

SDPI hand and leaders' arrest

SDPI local leader Muzammil Pasha and Syed Ayaz had visited the police station along with the mob to register a complaint against a person named Naveen over the alleged derogatory Facebook post. Reportedly, the arrested SDPI leader addressed the mob outside the police station and also joined the mob which protested outside the residence of the Congress MLA.

The SDPI leaders, along with two other SDPI leaders, Jaffar and Khaleel Pasha is said to have instigated the mob to pelt stones and torch vehicles near the police station. The police have arrested Muzammil Pasha and Syed Ayaz, while two others SDPI leaders have fled the spot.

READ | Bengaluru violence: SDPI leader caught on-cam inciting mob at police station; 2 arrested

READ | Violence breaks out in Bengaluru over FB post; MLA's house & Police station vandalised