Last Updated:

People Turn Sound Of Cat Slurping Milk Into Musical Creation, Video Goes Viral; WATCH

In the latest video, shared on Twitter, a group of talented musicians created a fine melody with the sound of a cat slurping milk with a spoon.

Written By
Rohit Ranjan
cat

Image: Twitter/@TheDebbieMia


Internet is full of creativity. People showcase their talent in unique and interesting ways. In the latest video, which is gaining a lot of attention on the microblogging site Twitter, a group of talented musicians created a fine melody with the sound of a cat slurping milk with a spoon.

The two-minute video was shared on Twitter by a user named Debbie Mia, with the caption, "The internet is magic sometimes." The video begins with a sound of a cat drinking milk with a spoon on the right side of the screen. As the cat slurps, a man with a musical instrument that looks like a Guitar or Setar appears on the left side and begins hammering the instruments' backs. Suddenly, another man with drums emerges and joins him, followed by two saxophone players. As the video progresses, a group of musicians with various instruments such as piano, bass guitar, flute, and violin appear. Then a girl appears and begins to sing, followed by another girl. Finally, the video comes to a close with a man rapping.

People enthralled by the video

The video was shared on November 14 and since it has gone viral with more than 12 million views and around 4 lakh likes. It also welcomed many comments from the netizens who were astonished by the creativity of the musicians. One Twitter user wrote, "usually i love these kind of videos because it's people doing something very good out of something stupid, but this ? this is not "very good", this is on another plane of good, what the hell." Another person commented, "My 3-year-old is now obsessed with this. I asked which is her favorite instrument and she said the cat".

READ | Video of kitten Coco meeting cat Fritter for the 1st time goes viral; Watch

The third comment read, "Bunch of people on TikTok saw this and went, hey thats a funky beat, imma play an instrument to it, and it went on from there with many diffrent people adding on and on."

Many in the comment section shared similar videos

Many in the comment section shared similar videos where musicians are seen playing with different kinds of sounds. Some even shared their own version of the music. A woman incorporated the video with her own voice which also received a lot of praise from netizens.

READ | Himalayan cat sits on door top giving a 'distinguished gentleman' look; Netizens surprised

Image: Twitter/@TheDebbieMia

READ | COP26: Despite climate summit, world is on track to overheat by 2.4C, says CAT analysis
READ | Raveena Tandon on video showing jungle cat cubs being rescued; "It makes my day"
READ | Cat born with 4 ears from Turkey bemuses netizens; impact on its hearing ability revealed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: cat, remix sound, slurping milk
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com