People Turn Sound Of Cat Slurping Milk Into Musical Creation, Video Goes Viral; WATCH

Internet is full of creativity. People showcase their talent in unique and interesting ways. In the latest video, which is gaining a lot of attention on the microblogging site Twitter, a group of talented musicians created a fine melody with the sound of a cat slurping milk with a spoon.

The two-minute video was shared on Twitter by a user named Debbie Mia, with the caption, "The internet is magic sometimes." The video begins with a sound of a cat drinking milk with a spoon on the right side of the screen. As the cat slurps, a man with a musical instrument that looks like a Guitar or Setar appears on the left side and begins hammering the instruments' backs. Suddenly, another man with drums emerges and joins him, followed by two saxophone players. As the video progresses, a group of musicians with various instruments such as piano, bass guitar, flute, and violin appear. Then a girl appears and begins to sing, followed by another girl. Finally, the video comes to a close with a man rapping.

The internet is magic sometimes. pic.twitter.com/qeVdNIbo92 — Debbie Mia (@TheDebbieMia) November 14, 2021

People enthralled by the video

The video was shared on November 14 and since it has gone viral with more than 12 million views and around 4 lakh likes. It also welcomed many comments from the netizens who were astonished by the creativity of the musicians. One Twitter user wrote, "usually i love these kind of videos because it's people doing something very good out of something stupid, but this ? this is not "very good", this is on another plane of good, what the hell." Another person commented, "My 3-year-old is now obsessed with this. I asked which is her favorite instrument and she said the cat".

You see,

there’s this fancy schmancy thing called the interweb.

Lets people from ALL OVER find each other &

wait for it…

be INCLUSIVE &

COLLABORATE!

What’s even more shocking is, they probably DONT do it for money, but rather

The love of music!😱😱



Why question why?

Just enjoy! — Izzy, not Ez, or vice versa (@heckizy) November 15, 2021

I don't understand- did someone mix unrelated videos or did these musicians all decide to play along to the cat? — Alberto Stolfi (@StolfiAlberto) November 15, 2021

The third comment read, "Bunch of people on TikTok saw this and went, hey thats a funky beat, imma play an instrument to it, and it went on from there with many diffrent people adding on and on."

Bunch of people on tiktok saw this and went, hey thats a funky beat, imma play an instrument to it, and it went on from there with many diffrent people adding on and on. — Jap (@Jap19488413) November 15, 2021

Link? This actually sounds like a lot of fun. I’m getting into the piano lately and would love to post along. — oliver stacks (@OliverStacksMD) November 15, 2021

There are a bunch of them. Have fun.👍 — Rip Hammerstein (@hamezhamez) November 15, 2021

Many in the comment section shared similar videos

Many in the comment section shared similar videos where musicians are seen playing with different kinds of sounds. Some even shared their own version of the music. A woman incorporated the video with her own voice which also received a lot of praise from netizens.

This guy has been creating cool catwerk tunes for awhile. Check it out, y'all.. c):~)https://t.co/MitCPjjZIB — Cody Pendant 🐎 🎸🤠 (@PendantCody) November 15, 2021

I have my version too 😊 pic.twitter.com/tIYVQAx5Mh — 𝕁𝕒𝕣𝕒 ☽⍟☾ (@Jariis11) November 15, 2021

Image: Twitter/@TheDebbieMia