Peru Reveals Priceless Inca Manuscript Stolen During Occupation

Peru has reportedly revealed a manuscript containing the memoirs of former Inca leaders that had disappeared during Chile’s occupation of Lima during the 1879-84 Pacific War. The manuscript is known as "Memories of the Peruvian monarchy or outline of the Inca's history" and was written in the 1830s by Justo Apu Sahuaraura Inca (1775-1853), who is a descendant of the Inca emperor Huayna Capac (1493-1525). Gerardo Trillo, director of the Protection of Collections at Lima’s National Library, told media that the document has its own prominence and is valuable since 1838.

READ: Handwriting In Translated Roman Manuscript Resembles That Of Queen Elizabeth I

Manuscript found in Brazil

He added that it was found in Brazil and was considered to be an extremely rare jewel of a document. Sahuaraura dedicated his time to preserve the memory of Inca empire which lasted 100 years between the 15th and 16th centuries and covered a huge area from the south of Colombia to the center of Chile. The text includes information about Inca Garcilaso de la Vega and Inca noblewoman. The manuscript also has accounts of the Spanish conquest of Cusco as well as Inca chronology.

READ: UK: Man Convicted For Attempting To Steal Original Manuscript Of Magna Carta

Queen Elizabeth I translated manuscript

Meanwhile, according to a recent study, it is believed that Queen Elizabeth I was the one who translated the manuscript of Tacitus’s Annals. She was well-versed with the Roman accounts of events and the infighting among the Roman emperors. The translation of the manuscript details the events which date back to AD 14-68. The translated manuscript is preserved at the Lambeth Palace Library and was translated by the Virgin Queen according to a study.

It is considered that the text was translated in the late 16th century, and the writings have resemblance with the handwriting of Queen Elizabeth according to a former researcher at East Anglia University. Another researcher, John-Mark Philo, who is at the Harvard University Centre for Italian Renaissance Studies, further explored the findings and conducted analysis which included several variables like it’s paper stock, style and handwriting.

READ: Trump Says Hasn't 'seen' Former Advisor's Bombshell Manuscript

READ: J&K: Exhibition Of Rare Manuscripts Takes Place In Srinagar During World Heritage Week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.