Pets On A Private Jet: Flight From Delhi To Mumbai Hired For Rs. 9.06 Lakh; Read Details

An idea initiated by entrepreneur Deepika Singh will help reunite stranded pets in Delhi with owners in Mumbai. A private jet can now be hired for 1.6 lakh per pet passenger to transport pets from Delhi to Mumbai. According to a report in a leading tabloid, Singh said that the cost is 'steep'but if they don't find 6 passengers, the costs will go higher.

How did the idea come by? Deepika who spoke to the Mumbai based tabloid said that at the time when she was arranging jet for relatives, many refused to accommodate pets. So, instead of sending the pets through cargo shipments, she arranged another jet only for dogs, birds & other animals that were left behind amid the lockdown.

Deepika who got in touch with Accretion Aviation for this initiative, also informed that all the COVID-19 precautions are being followed for both animals and handlers. The report also said that the pets will be traveling in cages.

Deepika and Rahul Muchhal of Accretion Aviation are reportedly working on the logistics and will hopefully begin the flight by mid-June. Talking about the struggles Deepika is facing, she told the tabloid that there were concerns over the supervision of pets. She also confessed that pilots were apprehensive too.

She revealed that because these are smaller jets, the time to transport them will take longer than a usual commercial flight. As of now, a Chembur (Mumbai) resident has agreed to transport her dogs from Delhi to Mumbai. A senior DGCA also confirmed to the tabloid that no separate clearance will be required for an all-pet flight.

Reactions

Mixed reactions to the news floated on social media. While some were happy about it, a few weren't pleased about the high costs involved. One user wrote, "Indians are chartering private jets to rescue pets stranded by #coronavirus lockdowns. In the same country where an estimated 80 million migrant labourers are stranded and/or suffering from displacement, starvation, or unemployment." [sic]

Another user said, "I dont know How to react to this.. The news instantly reminded me of @SonuSood ..imagine if he had that much more amount to spend he would hv bring smiles to thousands migrants and poors."[sic]

While another user on Twitter wrote, "Who says that Humans do not love Animals (animals only ). Madam Maneka Gandhi can start an award for these lovers!" [sic]

* Private jet hired for 9.06 lakh to fly 6 pets stranded in Delhi to Mumbai *



Me & My Friends : pic.twitter.com/ekwYBowewX — Memes Buffering 🇮🇳 (@ashishcasm) June 5, 2020

