Randeep Hooda Urges Fans To Adopt Pets As He Has A Fun Banter With '#Desi' Dog Candy

After taking the audience by shock with his phenomenal performance in the Chris Hemsworth starrer Extraction, Randeep Hooda had his fans swooning over his fun banter with 'doggo' Candy. After posting a streak of pictures from the sets of the Netflix Original Extraction, Hooda has finally given his fans an insight into his quarantine diaries, amid the nationwide lockdown. The Highway actor's admirers were all-praise lately as he spent some quality time with his four-legged companion, Candy.

Randeep says '#dontbuyadopt' as he plays with his Indian pariah dog, Candy

After spamming his Instagram feed with 'Extraction' posts, Bollywood star Randeep Hooda finally gave fans a sneak-peek into how he is spending his quarantine time amid the COVID-19 lockdown right. Hooda shared a 'paww-dorable' video on his Instagram handle wherein he is seen spending quality time with his Indian pariah, Candy, as he got into a playful banter with her.

Along with sharing a cutesy video of Candy and him, Randeep Hooda also promoted the idea of adopting 'Desi' dogs instead of purchasing them in the caption of the post. His caption read,

Just love 💓

.

.

#Candy #Bamby #Dogs #Desi #dontbuyadopt #PureLove #Lockdown #StaySafe .

.

जमा देसी कूतरू

The Sarbjit actor had adopted Candy two years ago, in March 2018. Hooda is a firm believer in adopting dogs rather than buying them. When he adopted Candy on March 28, 2018, the actor took to Facebook to share the good news with his fans and propagated the idea of adopting dogs over buying them with the hashtag '#dontbuyadopt'. Check out his post below:

On the career front, Randeep Hooda garnered a lot of applause for his stellar performance as Saju Rav, a former Para operator and henchman of Ovi Mahajan Sr. in the Netflix Original Extraction. Hooda shared the screen space with the Hollywood A-lister Chris Hemsworth for the first time in this action-thriller which released on April 24, 2020. After the overwhelming response that the film received on Netflix, the makers of the Sam Hargrave directorial have decided to treat fans with its sequel.

The writer, Joe Russo, who will return on board for the upcoming sequel of the film recently broke the news recently. In an interview with a news portal, the writer of the film revealed that Extraction 2's deal has been closed for him and they are in the formative stage of concluding the plot of the film.

