Philippines: 7-year-old Mistakenly Places 42 Orders, 30 Riders Arrive To Deliver Food

A street in Cebu City in Philippines was crowded with delivery boys after a 7-years-old child placed about 42 orders on an online food delivery app instead of 2. Facebook User Dann Kayne Suarez took to his official handle and shared a video of the extremely crowded street, buzzing with various delivery boys on their vehicles. According to the caption of the video, the girl had to order 2 boxes of chicken fillet with fries for her lunch with her grandma. However, due to a bad internet connection, her order went wrong.

Food order gone wrong

According to the reports by Mashable, it was not the girl’s first time ordering food. She has done so at various times in the future. It was due to her repeated tapping that the app malfunctioned. The malfunction led to 42 foodpanda delivery boys standing right in front of her house, which was in a narrow street. Her initial order would have cost US$3.93. However, the final order now amounts to US$165.06. As per the caption of the video, the poor little girl cried as she didn't expect this to happen. The caption says, “All of us, neighbors of Our Lady Of Remedy, Mabolo, Cebu City, helped to solve this by buying those items. I even put it on live which helped me find more buyers. I bought most of the remaining orders so I can help. And that the riders can continue working and the child's trauma would be lessened .However, some riders were on a hurry for their next booking, leaving the place without being paid and bringing the unsold items”.

Read: 'Plantdemic' Hits Philippines As People Seek Solace In Greens

Stunned by the incident and feeling bad for the girl, netizens bombarded the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "Wow! Kayne , God bless you. Super ka kind nimu. You’re helping them a lot gyud". The video has over 1.1K shares and 801 reactions.

Read: 39 Dead After Typhoon Leaves High Water, Mud In Philippines

Read: Aerials Of Floods In The Philippines After Typhoon

Also Read: Philippines Customs Seizes 119 Live Tarantulas Concealed Inside A Pair Of Shoes

(Image Credits: Facebook/DannKayneSuarez)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.