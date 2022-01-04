PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam Says 'Bulli Bai' App Creators Should Be 'jailed For Life'

Sameer Nigam, CEO of digital payments platform PhonePe came down heavily on the creators of the 'Bulli Bai' app saying that they should be put behind bars for life. Taking to Twitter, the PhonePe CEO said that 'whoever' the creators of the platform were, their mothers would be ashamed of having given birth to them.

Last week, a massive controversy erupted after several Muslim women took to social media to share that their photos had been illegally uploaded for 'auction' on an online platform. Several shared screenshots of their social media photos being shared without consent on GitHub, which allegedly allowed users to participate in an 'auction'. The 'Bulli Bai' app functioned the same way as 'Sulli Deals'. Once opened, a Muslim woman's face would randomly appear as 'Your Bulli Bai of the day'. It also tagged the woman via her Twitter handle.

#BulliBaiApp creators should be put behind bars for life. Shame on you - whoever you are! Your own mother's would be ashamed of having given birth to you today 👿 — Sameer.Nigam (@_sameernigam) January 3, 2022

Authorities crackdown on 'Bulli Bai' App

Taking action against the shocking controversy, Union Information Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that GitHub has blocked the perpetrator, and Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) is coordinating with police for further action. "Govt. of India is working with police organisations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter," the IT Minister said.

On Monday, the Mumbai Police detained a person from Bengaluru. The detention was made in relation to a case filed at West Region Cuber Police Station. Sections 153 (A), 153 (B), 295 (A), 54 (D), 509, 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been invoked along with Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act in the said case. Accused Vishal Kumar was produced before Mumbai's Bandra Court on Tuesday and sent to police custody till January 10.

According to them, the main accused in the case is a woman. On Tuesday, she was detained by the police from Uttarakhand. The accused was allegedly handling three accounts related to the app where over 100 top influential Muslim women including journalists were 'paraded and auctioned' on January 1. Some of those concerned have filed criminal cases in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Further, it has come to light that the accused and the co-accused were social media friends, and were connected on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.