Photo Of Snowmobile Strapped Atop Car Breaks Internet, Netizens Have Interest Queries

While it is ubiquitous to see bicycles strapped to cars, patrol officers in Wisconsin, US were left aghast after they saw a snowmobile strapped atop a car. A photograph of the vehicle was shared on Facebook by Wisconsin Department of transportation which warned people to not try the stunt at home. In their post, they also revealed that the car was stopped on US Route 63 which connects the eastern part of the nation. As per the post, the vehicle was stopped by Wisconsin State Patrol in Polk County of the state as it was not a “safe way” to transport a snowmobile. “If you’re transporting equipment this winter, you are advised to safely haul it secured on a trailer or in a truck,” the department wrote.

'There's nothing illegal'

The picture has created a stir on the internet racking up over 2.6 thousand reactions on Facebook itself. While a majority of people wrote that it made them laugh, others were concerned about the driver's safety. However, a user defending the car driver wrote, " There's nothing illegal about this actually". While another added a pun to the conversation writing," Well at least it was on a hard top!"

