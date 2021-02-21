'Pick Up A Sledgehammer And Smash': Rage Room In Brazil Helps People To Vent Anger

Anger is a ubiquitous emotion that has a discreet effect on everybody. Now, dozens of people in Brazil who are dealing with anger management issues can visit specially designed Rage room to satiate themselves. Equipped with sledgehammers and rods, the rage room was recently inaugurated in Sao Paolo and has, since then, seen a “considerable” amount of crowd using it to vent their anger and frustration.

$4.4 per person

The Rage Room, constructed in a warehouse, costs $4.4 per person. Each participant is then dressed in protective suits and helmets before they can pick up heavy hammers and other annihilating tool and smash TV sets, computer monitors, glasses amongst other things. An additional feature of the rage room requires people to write down the issues that bother them on the walls and then destroy them.

The rage room also has an Instagram page where it regularly uploads photos and videos of people smashing and blasting material objects. Speaking to international media reporters Vanderlei Rodrigues, who opened the business a month ago in Cidade Tiradentes, said he received a fair number of customers wanting to vent, especially during the pandemic. He further stressed that he was surprised to know how many people have been dealing with stress and anxiety.

Anger can be disruptive in multiple ways and when not managed well, it can really destroy lives. Anger can cause distress when it turns to aggression, outbursts, or even physical altercations. Controlling one's anger and managing it effectively is thus very crucial. Anger management can help you avoid saying or doing something you may later regret. A few tips and tricks below shall help you manage anger issues and aid in calming you down. Firstly, Focus on your Breathing and count numbers. Secondly, take walks or engage in physical activity. Thirdly, mirror talks or mantra. Fouth, write down your thoughts in journals. Lastly, practice gratitude and laughing

