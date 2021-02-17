Twitch Streamer Xposed Smashes Keyboard In Anger As He Loses $7000 Betting Online

Streaming service Twitch is often in the news as streamers come under fire or get banned due to some drama or incident. In a recent incident, the popular Twitch streamer Xposed smashed his keyboard when he lost a large bet while streaming. Read on to know more about the Xposed incident.

Twitch Streamer Smashes Keyboard

Gambling is generally frowned upon in the online gaming community and many games with gambling mechanics are often criticised. Over the past few years, however, with things like gambling Gacha games, pokemon cards trading and virtual gambling games, the gambling category is coming back. A lot of streamers on Twitch have started streaming these gambling type games over the last few years, and they have become popular among the audience too. Gambling games keep growing on Twitch as popular streamers turn to these games to increase their viewership. While gambling games are highly entertaining for the viewers, it might lead some to the dark road of gambling addiction.

One of the more popular streamers in the gambling content creators is Cody Burnett who goes by his gaming name Xposed. Xposed was once an FPS streamer who played skill-based shooter games on his streams and was known for losing his temper, but he always kept it under control and didn't break any Twitch Terms of Service. Over time Xposed has gone from streaming first-person shooter games to playing gambling games online as he got more viewership doing that content.

On his 12th February stream, Xposed was gambling on Roobet - a very popular online casino that uses cryptocurrencies as payment. The game is very popular among the Twitch gambling community. While playing Roobet, Xposed lost more than 7000 dollars in a single gamble. After the reality of the 7k loss sunk in, Xposed got angry and smashed a nearby keyboard in anger.

However, just the day before Xposed had won big money, to the tune of 70,000 dollars. A Call of Duty pro gamer Clayster also congratulated on his big win, saying,'' caught up on the absolute blackjack heater last night @Xposed HOF plays', on his Twitter. As soon as he lost the wager, his Twitch chat blew up spamming emotes and making fun of Xposed. While his loss was big, Xposed got over his loss quickly, telling the chat on his stream that it was just one of those days and it would pass.

