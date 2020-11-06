'Pioneering' Doll Baby Nancy With Afro Features Inducted In Toy Hall Of Fame

Marking a pioneering move in the history of toys, the first-ever black baby doll, on November 5, was inducted to National Toy of Fame. Called ‘Baby Nancy’, the doll has African and other authentic features and directly reflects upon the long-standing demand for “ethically correct” black dolls, the New York-based toy museum was quoted as saying by Associated Press. The other new inductees included sidewalk chalk and wooden block game Jenga, which traces its root from Paleolithic cave art.

The 2020 honorees were recognized for creativity and popularity over time. They were selected by a panel of experts from among 12 finalists that included bingo, Breyer Horses, Lite Brite, Masters of the Universe, My Little Pony, Risk Sorry! , Tamagotchi and Yahtzee. According to Associated Press, the three new inductees will be on permanent display at the National Toy Hall of Fame, alongside previous winners that include Barbie and the Hula Hoop.

The National Toy Hall of recognizes the contributions of toys and games that have sustained their popularity for many years. The hall takes nominations from anyone year-round and has inducted a new class each year since 1998.

About the doll

Baby Nancy was the first doll produced by Shindana toys, operated by California Based Operation Bootstrap Inc., a non for profit Black Community self Help organisation that emerged in the aftermath of Watts riots in America. The doll immediately shot to fame and was the best-selling black doll in Los Angeles and began to sell nationwide by the end of the year. The recognition comes amid anti-racism protests that shadowed almost all US states since the killing of a black man in May. Earlier, in July, Mattel Inc.’s Barbie, launched Campaign Team, a doll set featuring a black doll.

