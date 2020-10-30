Anupam Kher Shares 3 Things A Child Can Teach An Adult With A Cute Video Of 'doll' Mishka

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently flew to his home in Manhattan, New York, after wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming project, titled The Last Show. Ever since then, Kher has been giving fans a daily update of his whereabouts through social media. Now, sharing an aww-dorable video of his niece's daughter, the National Award-winning actor spoke about three things 'a child can teach an adult'.

Also Read | Anupam Kher Displays His Philosophical Side Yet Again As He Shares Two Posts On Instagram

Anupam Kher quotes 'The Alchemist' writer Paulo Coelho

Yesterday, i.e. October 29, 2020, actor Anupam Kher took to his Instagram handle to share a cutesy video of his niece Supriya Oberoi's daughter. In the video shared by Kher, the toddler is seen having a great time all by herself as she plays around with her reflection in the mirror. However, the video reminded the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actor of a famous quote by Brazilian lyricist and novelist, Paulo Coelho of The Alchemist fame.

Calling his niece's daughter a 'doll', Anupam Kher agreed with Paulo's quote explaining the three things a child can teach an adult. Thus, he added the quote in his caption, which read, "A child can teach an adult three things: To be happy for no reason, To always be curious, to fight tirelessly for something!!". Kher continued, "@paulocoelho is absolutely right."

He also introduced everyone to baby Mishka and wrote, "This is #Mishka, my niece's daughter. She is a doll, literally. #Innocence #MirrorGame (sic)".

Also Read | Anupam Kher Explores State Park In New York City; Shares Pics Clicked By Jugal Hansraj

Check out Anupam Kher's Instagram video below:

Also Read | Anupam Kher Shares A Deep Truthful Quote Concerning Life From New York City

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Anupam Kher's video revealing who missed him the most while he was in India won the hearts of many on social media. Kher introduced everyone to his friend's son Wolf, who he revealed, can say his name in many variations and the video is proof. The 65-year-old actor revealed that Wolf is the son of Daniel and Oleka, and he met the latter on the sets of NBC's Script Supervisor.

Sharing the lovely video of the toddler taking his first name, the actor wrote, "Guess who missed me the most while I was in India? Wolf!! Not even an accomplished actor can say my name with so many variations. This amazing kid, Wolf is @luebayy (Daniel) and @lenx007 (Olenka) son. Olenka is a friend and the #ScriptSuperviser on the sets of @nbcnewamsterdam. Jai Ho!! (sic)".

Take a look:

Also Read | Anupam Kher's Mom Quips 'she Has Lost All Her Hair', Actor Has Hilarious Response; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.