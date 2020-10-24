From Katrina Kaif To Katy Perry, Celebs Who Have A Barbie Doll Version Of Themselves

Several adorable Barbie doll avatars of popular artists namely Jennifer Lawrence, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce Knowles, Katrina Kaif and many others are hugely popular. Here’s a list of celebrities that have barbie doll avatars.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is a well-known actor known for her spectacular performances in the Hindi film industry. Katrina Kaif has a bunch of amazing movies that includes Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Raajneeti, Tiger Zinda Hai, New York, to name a few. Her barbie avatar was released in the year 2010 and 2011.

Katy Perry

Here’s Katy Perry holding her Barbie avatar. The artist is a popular singer who has appeared in a variety of music videos and movies. She has also recorded a long list of songs. Some of her best work in the music industry involves Thinking of You, If We Ever Meet Again, Last Friday Night, This Is How We Do, I Kissed A Girl, One Of The Boys, Dark Horse, Roar.

Beyonce Knowles

Beyonce Knowles is another popular American artist who has immensely contributed to the music industry. When her Barbie avatar was launched, it became famous in no time. Her popularity can be gauged by her amazing songs and music videos. Some of them include Happily Ever After, Crazy In Love, Beautiful Liar, Check On It, If I Were A Boy, to name a few.

Jennifer Lawrence

This is Jennifer Lawrence’ Barbie avatar from her movie, The Hunger Games. The avatar also comes with a bow and arrow just like the one she carries in the movie.Some of her best movies include Garden Party, X-Men movie series, Red Sparrow, Passengers, The Devil You Know and many more.



Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez has been seen in several music videos. She has also recorded many songs in different languages. The list includes songs such as Adrenalina, Ain’t It Funny, Step Into My World, Te Voy a Querer, One Step at a Time, Open Off My Love, Charge Me Up.

Image Source- Katrina Kaif and Katy Perry's Instagram

