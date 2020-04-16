'Playing WHO Tu Tu?': Amul's New Doodle Takes A Dig At Trump, Leaves Netizens Laughing

Amul in its latest tropical ad took a dig at United President Donald Trump for halting US funding to the World Health Organization (WHO). The company shared the new doodle on Wednesday, April 15 with Trump keeping his hand over a few bags of money that are locked.

In a moved earlier in the day, Trump halted the US funding to WHO after accusing the UN body of mismanaging the coronavirus crisis. He announced the decision during his daily White House briefing. Earlier on April 7, Trump had threatened to cut US funding to WHO after claiming that the organization was "China-centric". Later, he had also teased an announcement about the WHO saying "As you know, we give them (WHO) approximately $500 million a year and we're going to be talking about that subject next week. We'll have a lot to say about it."

Netizens React

Amul's new doodle has left the Netizens laughing. The doodle hook, in particular, tickled the Indian audience for its Kabbadi reference. Here are some reactions from Twitter:

ROFL 🤣🤣 — Vishu Puri (@vishupuri) April 15, 2020

Amul never fails to deliver the best ads ❤️ — Palak Khandelwal (@Ms_Aawari) April 15, 2020

Superb 👍👍 — Narendra Kr Bhutoria (@nkbhutoria) April 15, 2020

Coronavirus crisis in the US

Leading the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran. With over 600,000 cases to date, the Trump administration has been facing momentous criticism for failing to contain the outbreak. Trump has also not announced a nationwide shutdown to deal with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, New York -- one of the worst-hit spots in the US, has seen a total of 11,586 deaths and over 213,779 COVID-19 positive cases. However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday during his daily briefing asserted that the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic is over. According to him, the numbers are saying that they can now control the spread of the virus.

First detected in China's Wuhan, at present, there are around 2,069,246 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 133,359 people. In a ray of hope, around 508,623 people are also reported to have recovered.

