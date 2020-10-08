Plight Of Baba Ka Dhaba's Elderly Couple Breaks Hearts, Netizens Lend A Hand Of Help

A video of an elderly man crying as he is not able to sell food and earn enough to make ends meet has gone viral on social media. Interestingly, a snippet of a live session of food blogger grabbed the attention of netizens, in which the blogger visited an eatery known as Baba Ka Dhaba in Malviya Nagar, a locality in South Delhi.

In the video, the 80-year-old man can be seen crying and saying how he is barely able to earn a few bucks while the blogger can be heard consoling him. As the video progressed further, the blogger gave details of Baba Ka Dhaba's exact location in Malviya Nagar while requesting his followers to visit the place once. Later, the video was shared by a Twitter user named Vasundhara Tankha Sharma on October 7. Watch the video below.

Baba Ka Dhaba video:

This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¢à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾ in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance ðŸ˜¢ðŸ’” #SupportLocal pic.twitter.com/5B6yEh3k2H — Vasundhara Tankha Sharma (@VasundharaTankh) October 7, 2020

Within a couple of hours, the video managed to garner more than 1.2M views on the micro-blogging site; and is still counting. Meanwhile, it also bagged more than 70k likes and 29k retweets. On the other side, India’s test specialist Ravichandran Ashwin also noticed the tweet and asked everyone to come out and help the couple. In his tweet, R Ashwin wrote, “Let’s not break this mans spirit and fight!! Let’s do our best for him”. Ashwin not only re-shared the video but also extended support for the couple in the comments section as he wrote, "is there a way I can help that man?? I would like to contribute." Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also requested for the details of Baba Ka Dhaba in the comment box.

Let’s not break this mans spirit and fight!! Let’s do our best for him ðŸ™ŒðŸ»ðŸ™ŒðŸ» https://t.co/NgFfpruTkj — Ashwin ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ashwinravi99) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the video received an overwhelming response as a few netizens took to the comments section and expressed their eagerness to help the elderly couple. Apart from celebrities, many netizens came forward and stated that they would like to extend financial help for Baba Ka Dhaba's owner. Meanwhile, a section of netizens urged others to support local businesses during the on-going global pandemic.

Is there any way we can donate? They can use the funds to keep the business going till it picks up again. Maybe a little bit of marketing and rebranding would work wonders. How are they affording the ingredient costs? Some one from Delhi, please arrange an account for donations. — Vimal Tandan (@vimaltandan) October 7, 2020

READ | Newborn Dies Due To Unavailability Of Ventilators At Govt Hospital In Delhi

It's so so sad ... I wish to god his dhaba picks up business ... it is heartbreaking to watch the old man breakdown. God bless you for sharing this Vasu .. — Rolee Kachru (@Rolee_Kachru) October 7, 2020

READ | Delhi: Malviya Nagar, Khirki Ext Residents Step Up To Sanitise Hotspot Nearing Areas

Currently, I'm out of delhi but when I'll be in Delhi,l'll definitly go to BABA's DHABA.Whoever lives near that location and can't cook & order their foods from swiggy,zomato etc plz go and visit this dhaba atleast 1s a day.. It's a humble request,do support Baba. — Ankit Rai (@AnkitRa66933428) October 8, 2020

READ | Cop Hangs Himself At South Delhi House

Poor people want empathy, not charity. They are not beggars. They have immense self respect. If you see a poor vendor, just buy from him even if you do not need what he is selling, it is known as "donation wrapped with self respect". Never make them feel small. #SupportLocal — Dr Gaurav Garg (@DrGauravGarg4) October 7, 2020

READ | Delhi Police DCP Tests Positive For COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.