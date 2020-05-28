Delhi Police DCP Tests Positive For COVID-19

With Coronavirus cases in the national capital increasing at an alarming rate, a recent victim of the deadly virus is a senior IPS officer from Delhi Police. North Delhi's DCP Monika Bhardwaj has tested positive for coronavirus, and contact tracing is being done so that the people in contact with her can be examined. Multiple Delhi Police personnel have been found positive with the coronavirus.

Another Delhi police personnel tests positive

More than 250 policemen have tested coronavirus positive in the Delhi Police force so far. Recently, it has been reported that more than 10 policemen have been infected in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar police station.

Coronavirus has also affected people in Ashok Vihar Police Colony of Delhi Police. Many coronavirus-infected policemen are currently in home quarantine.

In the national capital, 792 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and the total number of positive cases have crossed 15 thousand. So far, 15,257 cases have been reported in total. Out of this, 7,690 cases are active. In the last 24 hours, 310 patients have recovered. The number of patients recovering has now risen to 7,264. Currently, the number of active coronavirus patients in Delhi is 7,690.

A few days ago, DCP Monika Bhardwaj, who made headlines last year in the Tis Hazari case, released a video in which she gave information on how to increase immunity. In this video, the guidelines issued by the Ministry of AYUSH were mentioned. It was said that drinking hot water and consuming ginger can increase immunity.

