PM Modi Lauds Kerala Girl For Singing Himachali Song ‘Chamba Kitni door’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated a Kerala girl who sang a Himachali song, a video of which has gone viral on social media. Devika, a class 9th student of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram, has sung Himachali song ‘Chamba kitni door’. PM Modi praised Devika for her melodious voice and strengthening the “Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat” programme.

"I am proud of Devika. Her melodious rendering strengthens the essence of 'One India, Great India'!", PM Modi tweeted in Malayalam, sharing a report by Manorama news channel.

Himachal CM hails Devika

Responding to PM Modi’s tweet, Devika told a news channel that she never thought she would be congratulated by the prime minister himself. Prime Minister Modi’s tweet came just a day after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur shared the video of Devika, saying she has “won hearts of the entire state.” In a Facebook post, Thakur said that Kerala's daughter has enhanced the glory of his state by singing the famous Himachali song in her melodious voice. He also invited Devika to visit Himachal Pradesh.

“There is a different magic in your voice, I pray to the Gods of Devbhoomi Himachal, let your melodious voice be recognized around the world. I invite daughter Devika to come to the state...you must come to Himachal and get to know the culture here more closely,” Thakur wrote on his Facebook account while sharing the video.

The video posted by Himachal CM has garnered over 121,000 views so far. In the news report aired by Manorama, Devika said over 40 lakh people have watched her video so far. Kerala Cultural Minister A.K. Balan also telephoned Devika to congratulate her.

(With PTI inputs)

