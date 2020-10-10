PM Modi congratulates new Emir, Crown Prince of Kuwait, hopes to strengthen ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, October 9 congratulated the new emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah along with Sheikh Mishaal al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah who took charge as the crown prince of the country.

On September 30, Shiekh Nawaf was sworn in as the new ruler of the Arab nation following the death of Emir Sabah IV. Earlier this week, he issued a decree nominating Shiekh Mishal, who served as Deputy National Guard Commander, as the Crown Prince.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi expressed confidence that Kuwait would continue to “play an important role” under the new leadership. In addendum, he also talked about strengthening “historical friendship” between Kuwait and India under the new Emir.

Congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for assuming charge as the Amir of the State of Kuwait. I also congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his taking charge as the Crown Prince. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2020

New Emir appointed

Sheikh Nawaf was appointed as Kuwait’s new emir following the death Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah in the United States at the age of 91. The 83-year-old Crown Prince was sworn in during a session of the National Assembly amid a 40-day period of national mourning.

Sheikh Nawaf served as Kuwait’s defence minister when Iraqi troops, under the command of Saddam Hussein, attacked the oil-rich state in 1990. According to media reports, he is popular within the ruling family and largely maintained a low profile all these years. While the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain opted for a dramatic change in their foreign policy vis-a-vis Israel, Kuwait’s policy is expected to remain unchanged during Sheikh Nawaf’s reign.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the constitution... the cabinet calls upon the crown prince, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, as the Emir of the State of Kuwait," deputy prime minister Anas Khalid al-Saleh had said during a televised address on September 29.

Image credits: PTI

