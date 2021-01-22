Police Dog For Thurston PD Gets 'hero Welcome' After He Survives Multiple Bullet Injuries

Thurston County Sheriff K-9 dog Arlo on January 21 received a big warm welcome after he returned on duty recovering from multiple gunshot wounds that he received last Wednesday. The police canine was admitted at Oregon State University's Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine where he underwent multiple surgeries to heal his wounds and remove a deep thrust bullet near his spine. Taking to its official Facebook handle, the Thurston County police department shared the 53-second video footage of Arlon who was badly injured during a police chase on Jan. 14. The Washington state police dog got a hero welcome after he miraculously survived and was discharged by the Oregon veterinarians.

“Here is a video of Arlo leaving OSU. Thank you OSU and Newaukum Valley Veterinary for taking such great care of K-9 Arlo,” the Thurston County-Sheriff wrote in a public post, uploading the video of the pooch’s grand welcome. The officers were seen standing to pay homage to the brave canine fighter as he proudly walked out of the medical center. One of the deputies was seen escorting Arlo outside of the local veterinarian clinic along with the medics. The police dog had survived a shot to his front leg and a bullet that wounded his shoulder and neck. Arlo was at the crime scene when the deputies were called on an armed driver at I-5 south, Grand Mound that involved gunfire exchange.

Lights and sirens for Arlon

According to a report by Local 12, Arlo had a fever of 104 degrees when he was brought into the hospital. Doctors had to remove bone fragments from his spine as a bullet stuck in the dog’s spine injuring his Vertebrae that needed immediate surgery. The bullet missed K-9 Arlo’s knee by less than a centimetre that could have been extremely dangerous, Thurston deputies told local 12. If the gunshot had hit the dog’s knee, there were scary chances of amputation, a police officer said. In the footage, the officers were seen giving the dog a warm police escort with lights and sirens all the way home. Arlo was greeted by neighbours, friends, firefighters, fellow K-9 handlers and scores of law enforcement officers.

