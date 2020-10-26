Police Dog Poses In Full Uniform For Official Badge Photo, Netizens Say 'looking Sharp'

A police dog in the United States is winning netizens' hearts on social media after a picture of the four-legged animal went viral, where it can be seen posing for the camera in full in uniform. The Orange County Sheriff's office on Friday, October 23 shared the picture of their K-9 member named Chico, where the pup can be seen wearing a police uniform complete with a tie. The picture shows an American flag in the background and looks similar to the ones taken of police officials for official purposes.

'Even wore a tie'

According to the Orange County Sheriff's office, the picture was clicked for the dog's new ID badge on Friday. "He even wore a tie for the photo," the police department wrote on Instagram. This is not the first time that the Orange County Sheriff's treated netizens with a picture of Chico. On August 26, the department had taken to social media to mark the National Dog Day by sharing snapshots of the Chico wearing a pair of blue shades and another with a helmet in front of a helicopter.

Social media is absolutely in awe of Chico as they think he is the cutest dog on the planet. Some even thanked the canine for his service in Orange County and helping the police as one individual wrote, "So HANDSOME!!! Thank you for your service, Chico!" Another user commented, "Gorgeous dog. I love how his tongue is peeking out between his teeth. Words can’t express how spiffy you look, Chico, have a healthy happy life."

