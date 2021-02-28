Pompeii: Rare 'ceremonial Chariot' Found Intact 2,000 Years After Volcanic Eruption

Authorities have unearthed a unique ancient-Roman ceremonial carriage from an ancient villa at Civita Giulianin Pompeii, Italy, a city that was buried under the volcanic eruption in 79 AD. The chariot, which is an important excavation among series of discoveries made outside the park near Naples is being dubbed as "an extraordinary find” with no parallel like it across Italy, so far. Constructed out of metal, the chariot was found to have iron wheels, metal arm, and backrests, and was run on three horses, whose remains were previously discovered on the site. The metal chariot represents a “unique find” the Archaeological Park of Pompeii said, adding that it is in an excellent state of preservation.

According to sources of the Associated Press, the chariot was excavated at a significant area near Mount Vesuvius, 700 meters (yards) behind the walls of the settlement ruins in the north of Pompeii. The ceremonial chariot, with bronze decoration and mineralized wooden remains, was parked at the portico of a stable. The ancient vehicle had managed to withstand the collapse of the roof and structure of the buildings during the volcanic eruption on the outskirts of the Roman city that overlooks the Mediterranean Sea.

[A detail of the decoration of a chariot, with its iron elements, bronze decorations, and mineralized wooden remains, that was found in Civita Giuliana. Credit: AP]

Used during festivities

Outgoing director of the Pompeii archeological site, Massimo Osanna said that the discovery of the chariot was the first of a kind where archaeologists discovered a vehicle used for ceremonial purposes and not for transportation. “This is an extraordinary discovery that advances our understanding of the ancient world,” Osanna said, adding that the carriage would have “accompanied festive moments for the community, (such as) parades and processions.”

Earlier, at the same site, scientists excavated the skeletal remains of a wealthy man and his male slave who fell victim to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago. According to a release by the Italian culture ministry, archaeologists predicted that the temperature in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii reached higher than 500 degrees Celsius, over 930 Fahrenheit that charred the bodies. One of the men appeared to be 23 years old at the time of the calamity and the other nearly 18 years of age.

