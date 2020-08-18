Portuguese President Swims To Help Rescue Two Women, Netizens Hail 'heroic Act'

In an act of extraordinary velour, Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa rescued two women who were struggling to stay afloat after their Kayak capsized off the beach in Algarve, Portugal. Photos and videos that have surfaced online, show the 71-year-old leader swimming off the Praia do Alvor beach to rescue the distressed kayakers.

The Portuguese leader was holidaying in Algarve when the incident happened. As per BBC, De Sousa, who was there to promote tourism had just finished giving an interview when he spotted the two women in the ocean. He then immediately dived off in the ocean. Online videos also show a man arriving on jetski later to help him in his operation.

#Insolite : Le président du Portugal 🇵🇹, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, sauve deux petites filles emportées par la marée, après que leur canoë se soit retourné en bord de mer !



La scène à été filmé par la chaîne portugaise SIC, en plein reportage pour promouvoir le tourisme ! pic.twitter.com/qM3gTNqqJn — NOVA PORTUGAL (@NVPORTUGAL) August 16, 2020

Read: Portugal Placed On Wildfire Alert As Temperatures Climb

Read: Portugal: Over 700 Of Firefighters Continue To Battle Oleiros Blaze, Several Injured

'How many leaders would do that?'

Meanwhile, netizens have left no chance to shower the president with plaudits and love. Many also wondered if their country leaders would do the same.

How many leaders would do that? — Nonna (@NonnaSJF) August 17, 2020

Trump could never — B.Elen (@RealLLORT) August 17, 2020

Dont fool yourself, cold waters. — L.C.N. (@FogodoEon) August 17, 2020

He deserves to wear a cape! Wonderful news between all the covid-19, Trump and Brexit reporting. Some more of this and perhaps we'd be a little less angry at each other.#MarceloRebelodeSousa #Portugal 🇪🇺 — E.A. van Dijk (@eavandijk) August 17, 2020

I’d laugh if I didn’t want to cry because it’s so true. — G H Ø S T W A T E R (@Ghostwatermusic) August 17, 2020

Now that's what I call a leader, someone who doesn't think of himself all the time. — Richard Avery (@Rascaluna) August 17, 2020

Read: Portugal President Helps Rescue Of Two Young Girls

Read: Portugal Ready For Champions League After Subduing Virus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.