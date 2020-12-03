'Potato Sack Pants' Are The Latest Fashion Trend, Netizens Say 'moms Shouldn't See This'

The fashion world has paved way for many bizarre styles and trends. One such latest style that has emerged is the 'potato sack pants' and this new trend has caused a stir on the internet by creating a divide among the netizens. IPS officer Arun Bothra took to his official Twitter handle and posted an image of these pants. Since being uploaded, the netizens have bombarded the post with tons of reactions.

While few fashion trends manage to make a mark in the industry, the other few end up in trolls. Same is the case with the newly launched potato sack pants. While few people think these pants are going to be extremely itchy for the skin, others think that the pants are nothing but just creative. Netizens have also shared images on Marilyn Monroe wearing an outfit made up of potato sack. The image shows the brown pants perfectly stitched and hung up on a mannequin’s legs. On the right leg, there is something written using purple ink, adding on to the rawness. However, few people think that the pants would have been better without the inscriptions.

Netizens react to the new fashion trend

"Sir, btw, such trousers were made to be worn by prisoners during the British India. Especially during harsh sentences at places like Cellular Jail", wrote a person in the comment section. Making a sarcastic remark, one Twitter user Retweeted the post using the caption, "If my mom sees this , She will say , Naya fashion hai yeh b pehen k Dekh le. My mom shouldn't see this.Kaun darzi kiya yeh ?". Another person wrote, "Ultimate dress for jeans clad fellows & young women's who follow western".

If my mom sees this ,

She will say , Naya fashion hai yeh b pehen k Dekh le.😨



My mom shouldn't see this.Kaun darzi kiya yeh ? 😒😒 https://t.co/keFEPbNy4T — Radio Wali Ladki ❤️🎼🎶🎵 (@RadioLadki) November 25, 2020

Organic extra virgin handmade jute comfy palazzo. MRP 10,000 our price Rs. 9,999 https://t.co/hW5x7b0sHn — shashank (@fcsshashank) November 25, 2020

When people used gunny bags , they called them mad, now they use it, and call the others mad, i dont if we have to laugh or cry on these ...... https://t.co/G3nO8euvIC — json (@json35517369) November 25, 2020

Just waiting for Bollywood to show off this https://t.co/x4C5FxfAW1 — Addy (@sellmethistweet) November 25, 2020

I appreciate the creativity but would have been better without inky inscriptions. #VocalForLocal https://t.co/ohiaPohnUy — Sanjh (@Sanjh_h) November 25, 2020

If this become fashion.....I guess all godowns of grains will be ransacked 🤣🤣 https://t.co/bPlSeVnqSe — bikash Chaurasia (@bik_ash7) November 25, 2020

