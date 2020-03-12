Video: Prince Charles Ditches Handshake, Switches To 'namaste' Amid Coronavirus Scare

As the number of coronavirus cases is rapidly increasing in the United Kingdom, Prince Charles has shifted from a handshake to the 'desi' way of greeting. A video of the 71-year-old in which he can be seen greeting people with a 'namaste' has taken over the internet. In the 12-second-video one can see Prince Charles arriving at the London Palladium in his car and as soon as he gets out of the vehicle, he is seen stretching his hands but then he quickly changes his gesture to a 'namaste'.

Namaste 🙏🏻 🙏🏻



See we Indians told to do this to world many many years ago. Now just a class on ‘how to do namaste properly’. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/P1bToirPin — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 12, 2020

The video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Praveen Kaswan has garnered more than 53,000 views. The video has also received almost 4,300 likes and has been retweeted thousands of times. The post has also been flooded with comments.

We as kids have always heard elders telling us “#NamasteCorona!!”hundreds of times.

Now back in fashion 😁 #Corona — DrSatish_Guntur (@satish_guntur) March 12, 2020

Slowly but surely our way of greeting picking up worldwide 🙏 — Prasanna🇮🇳 (@shamraoprasanna) March 12, 2020

'Hello World' to 'Namaste World' — Ek Bharatiya (@ProIndic) March 12, 2020

Great to see, world accepts our culture of grace & respect. — Kalyan (@kalyan_journo) March 12, 2020

Yes now "Namaste " 🙏 is new hello — sulakshna singh (@pahuch) March 12, 2020

'Pandemic'

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 100 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,500 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word "Pandemic" cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

