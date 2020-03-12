The Debate
Video: Prince Charles Ditches Handshake, Switches To 'namaste' Amid Coronavirus Scare

What’s Viral

As the number of coronavirus cases is rapidly increasing in the United Kingdom, Prince Charles has shifted from a handshake to the 'desi' way of greeting.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prince Charles

As the number of coronavirus cases is rapidly increasing in the United Kingdom, Prince Charles has shifted from a handshake to the 'desi' way of greeting. A video of the 71-year-old in which he can be seen greeting people with a 'namaste' has taken over the internet. In the 12-second-video one can see Prince Charles arriving at the London Palladium in his car and as soon as he gets out of the vehicle, he is seen stretching his hands but then he quickly changes his gesture to a 'namaste'. 

READ: Prince Charles Opens New Tata JLR Innovation Centre In UK

The video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Praveen Kaswan has garnered more than 53,000 views. The video has also received almost 4,300 likes and has been retweeted thousands of times. The post has also been flooded with comments.

READ: Prince Charles Criticised For Using Chopper To Give Talk On Decarbonisation Of Air Travel

READ: Video Of Prince Charles Snubbing Mike Pence Surfaces, Palace Refutes Rift Rumors

'Pandemic'

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 100 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,500 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word "Pandemic" cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation. 

READ: UK's Prince Charles Meets Israeli President

 

 

