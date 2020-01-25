Video Of Prince Charles Snubbing Mike Pence Surfaces, Palace Refutes Rift Rumors

Buckingham Palace in a statement denied the rumours that Prince Charles deliberately snubbed the US Vice President Mike Pence at a holocaust memorial ceremony, International media reported. This came after a video of Prince of Wales apparently ignoring Pence hit the internet on Thursday.

I assume this was purely unintentional. Still kinda funny on an "international diplomatic incident" level. #PrinceCharles @VP pic.twitter.com/2d56Go7wHO — Joshua Phillipson (@BioJEP) January 23, 2020

Moves ahead without shaking hands

The video shows Prince Charles chatting with world leaders at the ceremony. It further shows the British royal briefly looking at Pence before moving ahead instead of shaking hands with him. Prince Charles is then seen moving forward to greet the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Denying the rumours of a rift between the two leaders, a public statement from the office of Prince Charles said,

“Shortly before the Yad Vashem memorial event began, the prince and Vice President Pence had a warm and friendly chat, which is why they did not greet each other again in the room."

As the world marked the 75 years since Jews were liberated from Auschwitz concentration camp, several global leaders arrived in Jerusalem to attend the World Holocaust Forum on January 23. This was also the largest-ever gathering focussed on commemorating the Holocaust and tackling anti-Semitism in the present-day and age. More than 40 dignitaries are attending the event including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s Prince Charles, US Vice President Mike Pence and the presidents of Germany, Italy and Austria.

According to international reports, the event marks one of the largest gatherings in Israeli history as leaders rallied from all over the globe. With regard to the cascade of delegations, nearly 10,000 police officers have been reportedly deployed in Jerusalem while major highways and large parts of the city were shut down ahead of the event.