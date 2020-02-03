Prince Charles Criticised For Using Chopper To Give Talk On Decarbonisation Of Air Travel

Prince Charles was recently berated for flying a distance of 125 miles from Highgrove to Cambridge in a chopper to give a speech about lowering aircraft emissions. He was travelling to Cambridge University to give a speech to scientists who were researching on the topic of decarbonisation of air travel. According to reports, the cost of the two way journey was worth 12,000 pounds and released nearly 2.5 tonnes of carbon emissions.

Prince Charles ensures all carbon emissions are offset

According to reports, a representative said Prince Charles has no personal involvement in making his travel arrangements. The representative further added that the Prince ensures all carbon emissions are offset every year. In addition to this, it was said that the Prince's travel arrangements are made depending on the most feasible options concerning time, security and distance.

The spokesperson said that it becomes necessary for him to fly due to some meetings across the United Kingdom and all around the world. Prince Charles has often said that if there is a sustainable way of travelling, he will be the first to use it. According to reports, it was estimated that Prince Charles could have cut down carbon emissions to just 0.2 tonnes if he would have travelled by road.

Buckingham Palace denies rumours of Prince Charles snubbing Mike Pence

Buckingham Palace in a statement denied the rumours that Prince Charles deliberately snubbed the US Vice President Mike Pence at a holocaust memorial ceremony, International media reported. This came after a video of Prince of Wales apparently ignoring Pence hit the internet on Thursday.

I assume this was purely unintentional. Still kinda funny on an "international diplomatic incident" level. #PrinceCharles @VP pic.twitter.com/2d56Go7wHO — Joshua Phillipson (@BioJEP) January 23, 2020

The video showed Prince Charles chatting with world leaders at the ceremony. It further showed the British royal briefly looking at Pence before moving ahead instead of shaking hands with him. Prince Charles was seen moving forward to greet the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Denying the rumours of a rift between the two leaders, a public statement from the office of Prince Charles said,

“Shortly before the Yad Vashem memorial event began, the prince and Vice President Pence had a warm and friendly chat, which is why they did not greet each other again in the room."

