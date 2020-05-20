Prom On Wheels: High School Student Takes Party To Every Doorstep Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

As the COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the world and with the USA being the worst affected country, educational institutions have been compelled to shut down over the spread of the virus. With the health emergency and lockdown protocols in place, some of the annual traditions such as graduation ceremonies and High School Proms which require large gatherings are now impossible to attend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, a high school student organised a unique initiative called 'prom on wheels' to let students have their share of fun in the high school tradition and not miss it out due to the virus outbreak.

Our high school friends couldn’t go to prom this year, so we took prom to them!! #promonwheels2020 https://t.co/tEsrYhJxAZ pic.twitter.com/Z86qByuTZM — Preston Griffin (@Preston_Griffin) May 19, 2020

Here is the video to show how the high school prom was organised on wheels where the students had fun amid the COVID pandemic.

Barack Obama addresses graduation ceremony

Former US President Barack Obama also participated and celebrated a graduation ceremony by giving a commencement speech to the students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HCBU) after which Americans took to the internet and called for the 44th President to lead again.

Congrats to the high school Class of 2020, as well as to the teachers, coaches, and most of all, parents and family who’ve guided you along the way. Thanks for letting me be part of your big day! pic.twitter.com/RjYvHs2BhC — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 17, 2020

High School Principal personally visits graduating seniors

Also, in another incident earlier in May, a Texas high school principal on a mission mode paid a personal visit to each of his school’s 612 graduating seniors as they finish their last semester of high school from home. Wylie High School principal Virdie Montgomery traveled more than 800 miles over 12 days to visit a total of 636 addresses to congratulate each of the graduates, according to the international media WFAA. Taking to Facebook, the Principal narrated how he arrived at the decision to make the journey and also his experience of the entire journey.

