Video: Norwegian Diver Takes A Dip Into Icy Water, Netizens Asks 'are You Even Human'

Fear of every swimmer has always been diving in ice-water, no matter how good or professional someone is. However, it seems the law doesn't apply to Norwegian diver Arne Haugland, who recently shared a video of himself taking a dip into the chilled Arctic waters of Longyearbyen. This was not the first time when Haugland decided to dive into icy water, he has done it many times in the past as well.

Arne Haugland shared the video on May 5 with a caption that read, "Ice ice" and has since garnered more than 2,710 likes with over 24,000 views. The video was shot in Svalbard in Northernmost Norway. A user named 'luanatarquinio' wrote, "It’s 15C in Brazil and that’s the coldest I can handle so not even close to figure out HOW you did not turn into and ice cube". Another user commented, "Are you even human? Lol".

Watch

Arne Haugland has shared many videos of himself doing similar daredevil tasks in the past, which includes diving from various cliffs and jumping platforms. Haugland shared a clip in September last year, where he can be seen doing a 360-degree jump into the water while on a BMX bicycle, and in another video he jumped from a paraglider right into the water beneath him. Haugland reportedly works as a ‘travel designer’ for Basecamp Explorer.

