Pics Of Puma With Colourful Ball Win Internet, Netizens Say 'love The Face'

Breathtaking images of a puma with its new colourful basketball have flooded the internet and netizens cannot get enough of it. The images have been uploaded on Instagram handle thebigcatsanctuaryuk and they feature a puma cat named Yazhi and its new favourite toy. In an awe after watching the image, the netizens have made a remark saying, ‘cuteness overloaded’.

Puma and its new toy

Uploaded on October 1, the images show the Puma sitting in a forest-like area. The cat is sitting with a fierce expression on its face and it can be seen tightly holding its new colourful ball. According to the caption, this is its new toy and no one can come between the toy and the cat. The caption says, “No one can come between our puma Yazhi and her new basketball! This is Yazhi's favourite toy! How adorable is she?”. The caption has been uploaded with hashtags like #TheBigCatSanctuary #Puma #basketball #cougar #enrichment #animal #animallovers #cats #catsofinstagram #mountainlion #wildcat #sanctuarty #toys.

Read: Leopard Walking Across Lodge After Five Months Of COVID-19 Lockdown Causes Stir

The image has left the netizens awestruck and has managed to gather 9,210 likes. Making a hilarious remark, one person wrote, "Love the basketball, but I'm certainly not going to take it off her!". Another person wrote, "me n my freddo frogs".

Read: Leopard Creating Panic In Karnataka Trapped

Few days back, a video capturing the “breathtaking moment” of a rare male leopard walking through the benches of a lodge at South Africa has caused a stir on the internet. Posted on the official Facebook account of the Singita Ebony Lodge in Sabi Sand, South Africa, it was informed that the “incredible sighting” of the animal took place after five months of being in COVID-19 lockdown. The video has been apparently shot by one of the guests at the lodge and shared it with the authorities and it shows the big cat strolling casually past diners in the lounge area.

Read: Leopard Spotted In Chandeli Village Along India-Nepal Border, Movements Under Surveillance

Also Read: Maharashtra: Leopard Kills Five-year-old Girl

(Image Credits: Instagram/thebigcatsanctuaryuk)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.